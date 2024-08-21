iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

EPL Ltd AGM

240.05
(4.60%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:29:54 PM

EPL Ltd CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM21 Aug 202426 Jul 2024
The 41st Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Wednesday, August 21,2024, through Video Conferencing or Other Audio-Visual Means. The Company has fixed Wednesday, August 14,2024 as the Record date for determining the entitlement of the Members of the Company for the payment of Final Dividend and Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from, Thursday, August 15,2024 to Wednesday, August 21,2024 (both days inclusive) Voting results along with the Scrutinizers report on voting through remote e-voting and e-voting at the 41st AGM held on August 21, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. through VC/OAVM, are enclosed herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/08/2024)

EPL Ltd: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR EPL Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.