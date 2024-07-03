EPL Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
2,886.9
2,724.8
2,552.6
2,278.9
2,071.2
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,886.9
2,724.8
2,552.6
2,278.9
2,071.2
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
45.9
15.3
9.8
11.5
12.6
Total Income
2,932.8
2,740.1
2,562.4
2,290.4
2,083.8
Total Expenditure
2,363.5
2,306.2
2,117.2
1,824.4
1,663
PBIDT
569.3
433.9
445.2
466
420.8
Interest
83.5
46.8
28.9
34.3
42.6
PBDT
485.8
387.1
416.3
431.7
378.2
Depreciation
247.8
201.5
188.3
174.5
172.4
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
41.5
47.3
60.9
71.8
58.2
Deferred Tax
1.5
-7.3
-4.1
-0.5
-14.1
Reported Profit After Tax
195
145.6
171.2
185.9
161.7
Minority Interest After NP
4.1
3.2
5.5
3.6
3
Net Profit after Minority Interest
190.9
142.4
165.7
182.3
158.7
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-0.82
0
-11.61
-6.74
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
190.9
143.22
165.7
193.91
165.44
EPS (Unit Curr.)
6
4.49
5.25
5.78
5.03
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
107.5
107.5
0
0
Equity
63.7
63.2
63.2
63.1
63.1
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
19.72
15.92
17.44
20.44
20.31
PBDTM(%)
16.82
14.2
16.3
18.94
18.25
PATM(%)
6.75
5.34
6.7
8.15
7.8
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.