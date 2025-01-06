iifl-logo-icon 1
EPL Ltd Cash Flow Statement

250.2
(-6.45%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

EPL Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

193.5

174.2

134.69

121.68

Depreciation

-77.6

-89.6

-97.25

-68.66

Tax paid

-19.8

-21.2

-19.53

-40.5

Working capital

83.8

-110.8

49.12

40.21

Other operating items

Operating

179.9

-47.4

67.02

52.73

Capital expenditure

244.2

31.9

237.78

56.84

Free cash flow

424.1

-15.49

304.81

109.57

Equity raised

1,322.3

1,216.8

1,222.24

1,170.48

Investing

-167.6

148.6

-9.34

-1.66

Financing

414.5

380

313.28

111.47

Dividends paid

67.9

64.7

39.4

37.72

Net in cash

2,061.2

1,794.6

1,870.39

1,427.58

