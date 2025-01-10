EPL Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
63.7
63.6
123.2
63.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
883.6
836
696.6
671.4
Net Worth
947.3
899.6
819.8
734.5
Minority Interest
Debt
222.3
218.8
269
187.1
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.9
0
0
Total Liabilities
1,169.6
1,119.3
1,088.8
921.6
Fixed Assets
640.6
647.9
586.8
363.3
Intangible Assets
Investments
211.5
225.3
190.6
358.2
Deferred Tax Asset Net
14.6
10.9
3.9
6.1
Networking Capital
272.1
210.6
289.9
172.8
Inventories
151
123.5
126.5
88.8
Inventory Days
47.06
38.54
Sundry Debtors
261.6
227
232.1
177.2
Debtor Days
86.34
76.91
Other Current Assets
100.1
83.4
107.4
65.4
Sundry Creditors
-148.1
-133.7
-115.2
-96.6
Creditor Days
42.85
41.93
Other Current Liabilities
-92.5
-89.6
-60.9
-62
Cash
30.8
24.6
17.6
21.2
Total Assets
1,169.6
1,119.3
1,088.8
921.6
