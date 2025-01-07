Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
981.1
840.9
803.27
829.71
yoy growth (%)
16.67
4.68
-3.18
4.31
Raw materials
-470
-356.7
-349.8
-362.48
As % of sales
47.9
42.41
43.54
43.68
Employee costs
-123.6
-126.1
-100.36
-85.7
As % of sales
12.59
14.99
12.49
10.32
Other costs
-224.9
-193.8
-180.24
-191.83
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.92
23.04
22.43
23.12
Operating profit
162.6
164.3
172.87
189.7
OPM
16.57
19.53
21.52
22.86
Depreciation
-77.6
-89.6
-97.25
-68.66
Interest expense
-14.7
-14.8
-19.96
-21.4
Other income
123.2
114.3
79.03
22.04
Profit before tax
193.5
174.2
134.69
121.68
Taxes
-19.8
-21.2
-19.53
-40.5
Tax rate
-10.23
-12.16
-14.49
-33.28
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
173.7
153
115.16
81.18
Exceptional items
0
0
-9.39
0
Net profit
173.7
153
105.77
81.18
yoy growth (%)
13.52
44.65
30.29
24.68
NPM
17.7
18.19
13.16
9.78
