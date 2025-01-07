iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

EPL Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

268.4
(7.27%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:19:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR EPL Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

981.1

840.9

803.27

829.71

yoy growth (%)

16.67

4.68

-3.18

4.31

Raw materials

-470

-356.7

-349.8

-362.48

As % of sales

47.9

42.41

43.54

43.68

Employee costs

-123.6

-126.1

-100.36

-85.7

As % of sales

12.59

14.99

12.49

10.32

Other costs

-224.9

-193.8

-180.24

-191.83

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.92

23.04

22.43

23.12

Operating profit

162.6

164.3

172.87

189.7

OPM

16.57

19.53

21.52

22.86

Depreciation

-77.6

-89.6

-97.25

-68.66

Interest expense

-14.7

-14.8

-19.96

-21.4

Other income

123.2

114.3

79.03

22.04

Profit before tax

193.5

174.2

134.69

121.68

Taxes

-19.8

-21.2

-19.53

-40.5

Tax rate

-10.23

-12.16

-14.49

-33.28

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

173.7

153

115.16

81.18

Exceptional items

0

0

-9.39

0

Net profit

173.7

153

105.77

81.18

yoy growth (%)

13.52

44.65

30.29

24.68

NPM

17.7

18.19

13.16

9.78

EPL Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR EPL Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.