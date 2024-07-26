|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|11 Nov 2024
|25 Nov 2024
|25 Nov 2024
|2.5
|125
|Interim
|We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has, at its meeting held today i.e. on November 11, 2024, inter alia considered and approved (i) the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company, for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 (Unaudited Financial Results) and (ii) the declaration of Interim Dividend of Rs. 2.50/- per equity share of the Company, of face value of Rs. 2/- each, for the financial year ending on March 31, 2025. The Unaudited Financial Results along with the respective Limited Review Report(s) dated November 11, 2024, issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company viz. M/s. Walker Chandiok & Co LLP, Chartered Accountants, are enclosed herewith. Other disclosure w.r.t. change in directors, are mentioned in the enclosed intimation.
|Dividend
|28 May 2024
|14 Aug 2024
|14 Aug 2024
|2.3
|115
|Final
|recommended the final dividend of Rs. 2.30/- per equity share of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, for approval of the Shareholders, at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The 41st Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Wednesday, August 21,2024, through Video Conferencing or Other Audio-Visual Means. The Company has fixed Wednesday, August 14,2024 as the Record date for determining the entitlement of the Members of the Company for the payment of Final Dividend and Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from, Thursday, August 15,2024 to Wednesday, August 21,2024 (both days inclusive) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/07/2024)
