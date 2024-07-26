We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has, at its meeting held today i.e. on November 11, 2024, inter alia considered and approved (i) the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company, for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 (Unaudited Financial Results) and (ii) the declaration of Interim Dividend of Rs. 2.50/- per equity share of the Company, of face value of Rs. 2/- each, for the financial year ending on March 31, 2025. The Unaudited Financial Results along with the respective Limited Review Report(s) dated November 11, 2024, issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company viz. M/s. Walker Chandiok & Co LLP, Chartered Accountants, are enclosed herewith. Other disclosure w.r.t. change in directors, are mentioned in the enclosed intimation.