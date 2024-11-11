Board Meeting 19 Dec 2024 19 Dec 2024

Intimation in relation to approval granted by the Board of Directors of the Company for incorporation of a subsidiary of the Company in Thailand along with the requisite details is enclosed herewith.

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

EPL Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 and proposal for declaration of interim dividend on equity shares of the Company for the financial year ending on March 31 2025. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has, at its meeting held today i.e. on November 11, 2024, inter alia considered and approved (i) the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company, for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 (Unaudited Financial Results) and (ii) the declaration of Interim Dividend of Rs. 2.50/- per equity share of the Company, of face value of Rs. 2/- each, for the financial year ending on March 31, 2025. The Unaudited Financial Results along with the respective Limited Review Report(s) dated November 11, 2024, issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company viz. M/s. Walker Chandiok & Co LLP, Chartered Accountants, are enclosed herewith. Other disclosure w.r.t. change in directors, are mentioned in the enclosed intimation. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. November 11, 2024, took note of the resignation of Mr. Aniket Damle from the position as the Non-Executive Director of the Company which will be effective from the close of business hours of November 11, 2024 and approved the appointment of Ms. Ayshwarya Vikram as the Additional (Non-Executive, Non Independent) Director of the Company, with effect from November 12, 2024, proposed to be appointed as a Non-Executive Director, liable to retire by rotation, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

EPL Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 (Unaudited Financial Results). Also in furtherance of our intimation dated June 26 2024 whereby we had intimated about the Closure of Trading Window in terms of the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 (as amended) read with Code of Conduct to regulate monitor and report Trading by Designated Persons of the Company we wish to inform you that the Trading Window for dealing in listed securities of the Company will re-open on expiry of forty-eight hours after the announcement of the Unaudited Financial Results after conclusion of the said meeting. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has, at its meeting held today i.e. on August 13, 2024, inter alia considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (Unaudited Financial Results). The Unaudited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report dated August 13, 2024, issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company viz. M/s. Walker Chandiok & Co LLP, Chartered Accountants, are enclosed herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 21 May 2024

EPL Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve (i) audited standalone and consolidated financial results for quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024; (ii) recommend final dividend, if any, on the Equity Shares of the Company, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. on May 28, 2024, has interalia recommended final dividend of Rs. 2.30/- per equity share of Rs. 2/- each for FY ended March 31, 2024 The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. May 28, 2024 approved: (a) Re-appointment of Independent Directors; (b) Appointment of Auditors; which is enclosed herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024