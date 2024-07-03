Summary

Uma Converter Limited was originally incorporated as Uma Converter Private Limited on June 18, 1999 as a Private Limited Company with the Registrar of Companies at Gujarat. On 29 August, 2018 Company was converted to Public Limited and consequently, name of the Company changed to Uma Converter Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 27, 2018 was issued to the Company by Registrar of Companies at Ahmedabad. The Company is presently engaged with the business tomanufacture flexiblepackaging material with an installed capacity of 720 metric tones per annum, which is multi-functional and caters to the packaging requirements of various industries.The products are crafted out of an extensive range of materials such as polyethylene terephthalate, biaxially-oriented polypropylene, polythene, cast polypropylene, foil, paper, bio-degradable films, etc. Since, flexible packaging material predominantly consists of plastic as a major raw material, its modifiable and flexible nature provides wider usage and application of their products in various industries to food and beverage, pharmaceutical, hygiene and personal care, household and agricultural. Their product portfolio largely consists of multi-color pouches, stand-up pouches, zip-lock pouches, vacuum pouch, paper bag, e-commerce bag, etc.The Company manufacture packaging material suitable for packaging products manufactured in food and beverage industry, e-commerce industry, pharmaceutical industry, hygiene

