Uma Converter Ltd Share Price

39.45
(-7.61%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open41.9
  • Day's High43.9
  • 52 Wk High45.05
  • Prev. Close42.7
  • Day's Low39.05
  • 52 Wk Low 24.05
  • Turnover (lac)102.57
  • P/E20.73
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value33.25
  • EPS2.06
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)79.98
  • Div. Yield0
Uma Converter Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

41.9

Prev. Close

42.7

Turnover(Lac.)

102.57

Day's High

43.9

Day's Low

39.05

52 Week's High

45.05

52 Week's Low

24.05

Book Value

33.25

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

79.98

P/E

20.73

EPS

2.06

Divi. Yield

0

Uma Converter Ltd Corporate Action

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Aug, 2024

arrow

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

31 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Uma Converter Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Uma Converter Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:11 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.15%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.15%

Non-Promoter- 30.84%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 30.84%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Uma Converter Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.27

20.27

14.69

14.69

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

52.18

47.95

32.85

28.45

Net Worth

72.45

68.22

47.54

43.14

Minority Interest

Uma Converter Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,102.35

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.3

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.45

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,070.05

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,378.35

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Uma Converter Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sumer Raj Lodha

Executive Director

Nirmala Lodha

Whole-time Director

Abhishek Sumerraj Lodha

Independent Director

Ashok Kavdia

Independent Director

Mohit Rajendra Mehta

Independent Director

Pradeep Randhirmal Lodha

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Uma Converter Ltd

Summary

Uma Converter Limited was originally incorporated as Uma Converter Private Limited on June 18, 1999 as a Private Limited Company with the Registrar of Companies at Gujarat. On 29 August, 2018 Company was converted to Public Limited and consequently, name of the Company changed to Uma Converter Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 27, 2018 was issued to the Company by Registrar of Companies at Ahmedabad. The Company is presently engaged with the business tomanufacture flexiblepackaging material with an installed capacity of 720 metric tones per annum, which is multi-functional and caters to the packaging requirements of various industries.The products are crafted out of an extensive range of materials such as polyethylene terephthalate, biaxially-oriented polypropylene, polythene, cast polypropylene, foil, paper, bio-degradable films, etc. Since, flexible packaging material predominantly consists of plastic as a major raw material, its modifiable and flexible nature provides wider usage and application of their products in various industries to food and beverage, pharmaceutical, hygiene and personal care, household and agricultural. Their product portfolio largely consists of multi-color pouches, stand-up pouches, zip-lock pouches, vacuum pouch, paper bag, e-commerce bag, etc.The Company manufacture packaging material suitable for packaging products manufactured in food and beverage industry, e-commerce industry, pharmaceutical industry, hygiene
Company FAQs

What is the Uma Converter Ltd share price today?

The Uma Converter Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹39.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Uma Converter Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Uma Converter Ltd is ₹79.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Uma Converter Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Uma Converter Ltd is 20.73 and 1.28 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Uma Converter Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Uma Converter Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Uma Converter Ltd is ₹24.05 and ₹45.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Uma Converter Ltd?

Uma Converter Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 8.80%, 1 Year at 41.16%, 6 Month at 55.56%, 3 Month at 17.96% and 1 Month at 29.39%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Uma Converter Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Uma Converter Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.15 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 30.85 %

