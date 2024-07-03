SectorPackaging
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.27
20.27
14.69
14.69
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
52.18
47.95
32.85
28.45
Net Worth
72.45
68.22
47.54
43.14
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,102.35
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.3
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.45
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,070.05
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,378.35
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sumer Raj Lodha
Executive Director
Nirmala Lodha
Whole-time Director
Abhishek Sumerraj Lodha
Independent Director
Ashok Kavdia
Independent Director
Mohit Rajendra Mehta
Independent Director
Pradeep Randhirmal Lodha
Reports by Uma Converter Ltd
Summary
Uma Converter Limited was originally incorporated as Uma Converter Private Limited on June 18, 1999 as a Private Limited Company with the Registrar of Companies at Gujarat. On 29 August, 2018 Company was converted to Public Limited and consequently, name of the Company changed to Uma Converter Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 27, 2018 was issued to the Company by Registrar of Companies at Ahmedabad. The Company is presently engaged with the business tomanufacture flexiblepackaging material with an installed capacity of 720 metric tones per annum, which is multi-functional and caters to the packaging requirements of various industries.The products are crafted out of an extensive range of materials such as polyethylene terephthalate, biaxially-oriented polypropylene, polythene, cast polypropylene, foil, paper, bio-degradable films, etc. Since, flexible packaging material predominantly consists of plastic as a major raw material, its modifiable and flexible nature provides wider usage and application of their products in various industries to food and beverage, pharmaceutical, hygiene and personal care, household and agricultural. Their product portfolio largely consists of multi-color pouches, stand-up pouches, zip-lock pouches, vacuum pouch, paper bag, e-commerce bag, etc.The Company manufacture packaging material suitable for packaging products manufactured in food and beverage industry, e-commerce industry, pharmaceutical industry, hygiene
The Uma Converter Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹39.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Uma Converter Ltd is ₹79.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Uma Converter Ltd is 20.73 and 1.28 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Uma Converter Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Uma Converter Ltd is ₹24.05 and ₹45.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Uma Converter Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 8.80%, 1 Year at 41.16%, 6 Month at 55.56%, 3 Month at 17.96% and 1 Month at 29.39%.
