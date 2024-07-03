Uma Converter Ltd Summary

Uma Converter Limited was originally incorporated as Uma Converter Private Limited on June 18, 1999 as a Private Limited Company with the Registrar of Companies at Gujarat. On 29 August, 2018 Company was converted to Public Limited and consequently, name of the Company changed to Uma Converter Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 27, 2018 was issued to the Company by Registrar of Companies at Ahmedabad. The Company is presently engaged with the business tomanufacture flexiblepackaging material with an installed capacity of 720 metric tones per annum, which is multi-functional and caters to the packaging requirements of various industries.The products are crafted out of an extensive range of materials such as polyethylene terephthalate, biaxially-oriented polypropylene, polythene, cast polypropylene, foil, paper, bio-degradable films, etc. Since, flexible packaging material predominantly consists of plastic as a major raw material, its modifiable and flexible nature provides wider usage and application of their products in various industries to food and beverage, pharmaceutical, hygiene and personal care, household and agricultural. Their product portfolio largely consists of multi-color pouches, stand-up pouches, zip-lock pouches, vacuum pouch, paper bag, e-commerce bag, etc.The Company manufacture packaging material suitable for packaging products manufactured in food and beverage industry, e-commerce industry, pharmaceutical industry, hygiene and personal care industry, household industry and agricultural industry. Apart from manufacturing products for direct sale to customers, it is also engaged in manufacturing and carrying out various printing andlamination processes for third parties on a job work basis. For this, the Company has executed a service agreement with Ambuja Cements Limited for disposal of plastic waste in an environmentally friendly manner in the cement kiln process at high temperatures and long residence time, while simultaneously manufacturing cement of desired quality. The Company operate from 2 manufacturing units located in Gujarat namely, Unit - I situated at Santej and Unit - II situated at Timba, respectively. In order to diversify the application and usage of products, the Company conducted various tests in their in-house laboratory on the nature and reactivity of the packaging material to ensure its effective functioning and suitability to different products.In 2000, the Company commenced commercial production of flexible packaging material in the manufacturing unit situated at Village Santej, Gandhinagar in Gujarat, (Unit -I) with an installed capacity of 720 metric tones per annum. In 2006, it started export operations and increased the manufacturing capacity of Unit-I from 720 metric tones per annum to 2,400 metric tones per annum.In 2008, it expanded manufacturing capacity of Unit-I from 2,400 metric tones per annum to 3,600 metric tones per annum.In order to further diversify product portfolio and applications of products, Company had commenced business operations from Unit - I and also had set up Unit - II in 2018 to expand its manufacturing operations. In 2019, it commenced commercial production in Unit-II to manufacture packaging material in roll and pouch form having better suitability to food sector where the laminates are processed through solvent less process, thereby enabling in expanding the customer base. This Unit I is equipped to manufacture three-layer and five-layer co-extruded film and extrusion coating which is experiencing an increase in demand in packaging industry and provides a better profit margin. The Company further enhanced manufacturing capacity of Unit-I from 5,400 metric tones per annum to 6,000 metric tones per annum.In 2020, Company started export operations in Unit - II. It introduced Flexibiz Gold ERP in all their offices and manufacturing units. It also commenced the E-commerce packaging for brands such as Amazon, Myntra and Zoom.The Company came out with a Public Issue during December, 2022 by raising Rs. 18.41 crores through Fresh Issue.