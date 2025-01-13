Uma Converter Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.27
20.27
14.69
14.69
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
52.18
47.95
32.85
28.45
Net Worth
72.45
68.22
47.54
43.14
Minority Interest
Debt
66.52
73.41
74.31
65.43
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.07
3.96
3.76
3.3
Total Liabilities
143.04
145.59
125.61
111.87
Fixed Assets
61.31
61.39
64.98
62.85
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.24
0.24
0.24
0.24
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.11
0.93
0.09
0.2
Networking Capital
80.93
81.32
59.04
47.77
Inventories
68.86
65.35
62.16
46.65
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
24.8
23.33
14.91
21.2
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
13.52
12.04
7.57
7.6
Sundry Creditors
-23.38
-17.19
-23.17
-26.06
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.87
-2.21
-2.43
-1.62
Cash
0.45
1.71
1.27
0.81
Total Assets
143.04
145.59
125.62
111.87
