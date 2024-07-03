iifl-logo-icon 1
Orient Press Ltd Share Price

110.91
(-2.68%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:22:38 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open113.9
  • Day's High114.55
  • 52 Wk High163.4
  • Prev. Close113.96
  • Day's Low110.61
  • 52 Wk Low 75.05
  • Turnover (lac)20.03
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value66.65
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)110.91
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Orient Press Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

113.9

Prev. Close

113.96

Turnover(Lac.)

20.03

Day's High

114.55

Day's Low

110.61

52 Week's High

163.4

52 Week's Low

75.05

Book Value

66.65

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

110.91

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Orient Press Ltd Corporate Action

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Orient Press Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Orient Press Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:42 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Orient Press Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10

10

10

10

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

58.15

59.18

62.5

65.94

Net Worth

68.15

69.18

72.5

75.94

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

141.22

167.31

202.81

189.84

yoy growth (%)

-15.59

-17.5

6.82

-6.49

Raw materials

-97.9

-113.01

-139.41

-126.74

As % of sales

69.32

67.54

68.74

66.76

Employee costs

-13.91

-17.56

-17.55

-15.82

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-4.9

-1.31

5.72

3.65

Depreciation

-5.65

-6.2

-6.83

-6.16

Tax paid

1.43

-0.08

-1.99

-1.16

Working capital

1.5

4.08

7.83

-3.45

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-15.59

-17.5

6.82

-6.49

Op profit growth

-44.14

-37.55

-2.08

-0.26

EBIT growth

-71.47

-52.68

7.63

-0.34

Net profit growth

147.49

-137.63

49.82

4.55

No Record Found

Orient Press Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,102.35

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.3

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.45

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,070.05

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,378.35

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Orient Press Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ramvilas Maheshwari

Whole-time Director

Rajaram Maheshwari

Whole Time Director

Prakash Maheshwari

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shubhangi Lohia

Independent Director

Deepak M Vaishnav

Independent Director

Vinay Biyani

Independent Director

Neha Jagetia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Orient Press Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in Jan.87, Orient Press Limited (OPL) went public in 1990. It is a subsidary of Madhuban Lending and Holdings. OPL prints public issue stationery. It also has facilities for converting paper rolls into continuous stationery for computer printing and printing share certificates, dividend warrants, etc. It diversified into rotogravure printing and lamination of films to be used in flexible packaging and manufacture of rotogravure cylinders.Printed BOPP and multi-layer laminated and printed films are used in wrappers, bags and pouches for packing a variety of items processed foods, pan masala, tea, coffee, spices, confectionery, soaps, detergents, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics. The company came out with a public issue in Nov.93 to finance its diversification programme of setting up a paper board carton manufacturing unit for which major machines comprising state-of-the-art computer-controlled machinery from world renowned manufacturers have been identified and finalised. The Company launched a successful IPO in 1993. After a successful decade in the offset printing industry, it ventured into the field of packaging in 1994, establishing a modern flexible packaging unit at Tarapur, near Mumbai. The plant commenced production in March 1995. A project for multi-colour paper board cartons with an outlay of Rs 16.35 cr at Silvassa commenced production from Jan.97.The expansion project of the Company at Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh for manufacture of 300 Metric Tons per mo
Company FAQs

What is the Orient Press Ltd share price today?

The Orient Press Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹110.91 today.

What is the Market Cap of Orient Press Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Orient Press Ltd is ₹110.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Orient Press Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Orient Press Ltd is 0 and 1.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Orient Press Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Orient Press Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Orient Press Ltd is ₹75.05 and ₹163.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Orient Press Ltd?

Orient Press Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 3.71%, 3 Years at 17.28%, 1 Year at 35.02%, 6 Month at 9.05%, 3 Month at 8.04% and 1 Month at -8.92%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Orient Press Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Orient Press Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.00 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 26.99 %

