SectorPackaging
Open₹113.9
Prev. Close₹113.96
Turnover(Lac.)₹20.03
Day's High₹114.55
Day's Low₹110.61
52 Week's High₹163.4
52 Week's Low₹75.05
Book Value₹66.65
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)110.91
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10
10
10
10
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
58.15
59.18
62.5
65.94
Net Worth
68.15
69.18
72.5
75.94
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
141.22
167.31
202.81
189.84
yoy growth (%)
-15.59
-17.5
6.82
-6.49
Raw materials
-97.9
-113.01
-139.41
-126.74
As % of sales
69.32
67.54
68.74
66.76
Employee costs
-13.91
-17.56
-17.55
-15.82
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-4.9
-1.31
5.72
3.65
Depreciation
-5.65
-6.2
-6.83
-6.16
Tax paid
1.43
-0.08
-1.99
-1.16
Working capital
1.5
4.08
7.83
-3.45
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-15.59
-17.5
6.82
-6.49
Op profit growth
-44.14
-37.55
-2.08
-0.26
EBIT growth
-71.47
-52.68
7.63
-0.34
Net profit growth
147.49
-137.63
49.82
4.55
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,102.35
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.3
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.45
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,070.05
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,378.35
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ramvilas Maheshwari
Whole-time Director
Rajaram Maheshwari
Whole Time Director
Prakash Maheshwari
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shubhangi Lohia
Independent Director
Deepak M Vaishnav
Independent Director
Vinay Biyani
Independent Director
Neha Jagetia
Reports by Orient Press Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in Jan.87, Orient Press Limited (OPL) went public in 1990. It is a subsidary of Madhuban Lending and Holdings. OPL prints public issue stationery. It also has facilities for converting paper rolls into continuous stationery for computer printing and printing share certificates, dividend warrants, etc. It diversified into rotogravure printing and lamination of films to be used in flexible packaging and manufacture of rotogravure cylinders.Printed BOPP and multi-layer laminated and printed films are used in wrappers, bags and pouches for packing a variety of items processed foods, pan masala, tea, coffee, spices, confectionery, soaps, detergents, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics. The company came out with a public issue in Nov.93 to finance its diversification programme of setting up a paper board carton manufacturing unit for which major machines comprising state-of-the-art computer-controlled machinery from world renowned manufacturers have been identified and finalised. The Company launched a successful IPO in 1993. After a successful decade in the offset printing industry, it ventured into the field of packaging in 1994, establishing a modern flexible packaging unit at Tarapur, near Mumbai. The plant commenced production in March 1995. A project for multi-colour paper board cartons with an outlay of Rs 16.35 cr at Silvassa commenced production from Jan.97.The expansion project of the Company at Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh for manufacture of 300 Metric Tons per mo
The Orient Press Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹110.91 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Orient Press Ltd is ₹110.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Orient Press Ltd is 0 and 1.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Orient Press Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Orient Press Ltd is ₹75.05 and ₹163.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Orient Press Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 3.71%, 3 Years at 17.28%, 1 Year at 35.02%, 6 Month at 9.05%, 3 Month at 8.04% and 1 Month at -8.92%.
