Summary

Incorporated in Jan.87, Orient Press Limited (OPL) went public in 1990. It is a subsidary of Madhuban Lending and Holdings. OPL prints public issue stationery. It also has facilities for converting paper rolls into continuous stationery for computer printing and printing share certificates, dividend warrants, etc. It diversified into rotogravure printing and lamination of films to be used in flexible packaging and manufacture of rotogravure cylinders.Printed BOPP and multi-layer laminated and printed films are used in wrappers, bags and pouches for packing a variety of items processed foods, pan masala, tea, coffee, spices, confectionery, soaps, detergents, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics. The company came out with a public issue in Nov.93 to finance its diversification programme of setting up a paper board carton manufacturing unit for which major machines comprising state-of-the-art computer-controlled machinery from world renowned manufacturers have been identified and finalised. The Company launched a successful IPO in 1993. After a successful decade in the offset printing industry, it ventured into the field of packaging in 1994, establishing a modern flexible packaging unit at Tarapur, near Mumbai. The plant commenced production in March 1995. A project for multi-colour paper board cartons with an outlay of Rs 16.35 cr at Silvassa commenced production from Jan.97.The expansion project of the Company at Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh for manufacture of 300 Metric Tons per mo

