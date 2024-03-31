To the Members of ORIENT PRESS LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of Orient Press Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash flows and for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to a "Financial Statements"). In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with Indian Accounting Standard ("Ind AS") prescribed under section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended, and the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report:

Key Audit Matters Auditors’ response to Key Audit Matters Provisions and Contingent Liabilities (Refer note no. 52 of the standalone Ind AS financial statements) Our audit procedures involved the following - The company has litigations in respect of certain tax matters cannot be and other disputes for which the final easily predicted and which could potentially result in significant liabilities. These have been disclosed under Contingent Liabilities. The assessment of the risks associated with the litigations is based on complex assumptions, which require the use of judgement and such judgement relates, primarily, to the assessment of the uncertainties connected to the prediction of the outcome of the proceedings and to the adequacy of the disclosures in the financial statements. Because of the judgement required, the materiality of such litigations and the complexity of the assessment process, the area is a key matter for our audit ? Testing the effectiveness of controls around the recording and re-assessment of contingent liabilities. ? Performing our assessment of assumptions used in the evaluation of potential legal and tax risks performed by the management of the company considering the legal precedence and other rulings in similar cases. ? Inquiry with the Management of the company regarding the status of the most significant disputes and inspection of the key relevant documentation. ? Review of the adequacy of the disclosures in the notes to the financial statements. Inventories To address the matter our audit procedure included amongst others: (Refer Note 14 of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements) Inventories are considered as Key Audit Matter due to nature of business, technical indicators governing inventory valuation, size of Balance sheet and because inventory valuation involves management judgment. According to accounting policy followed by the company, inventories are valued at lower of cost or market value. Cost comprises in addition to other things, overheads related to material, labour and other overheads. The company has specific procedures to identify risk for obsolescence and valuation of inventories. ? Assessing the compliance of accounting policies over inventory with applicable accounting standards. ? Assessing the inventory valuation process and practices. ? Discussion with those charged with the responsibility of overlooking inventory management processes. ? Justification of management estimates and Judgments. ? Assessing the effectiveness of perpetual and physical inventory verification process carried out by management.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditor’s Report thereon

The Company’s management and Board of Directors is responsible for the Preparation of the Other Information. The Other Information comprises the Information included in the Financial Performance highlights, Board Report including Annexures to the Boards Report, Management Discussions and Analysis, Report on Corporate Governance, Shareholders Information and Other Information in Annual Report but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors’ report thereon.

The Other Information to the extent not made available to us as of the date of the Signing this report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this Auditors’ Report.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available, and in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed on the other information obtained prior to the date of this auditor’s report, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact, we have nothing to report in this regard.

When we read the other information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial financial performance, changes in equity and cash flowsof the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified doubt on the Company’s ability to under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company’s financial reporting process

Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to in the audit of standalone financial issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also: l Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

l Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has an adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

l Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

l Conclude on the appropriateness of management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the position, audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast as significant a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

l Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. statements, the Board of Directors is We communicate with those charged to governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit finding, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit We also provide those charged with governance regarding with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our Independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged to are free from governance, we determine those matters that were most significant for the current period and therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in the auditor’s report unless the law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. A. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (Including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2015, as amended. e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act. f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure 2". Our Report expressed an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Company’s internal financial controls over financial g. In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid/ provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

B. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: a. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at March 31, 2024 on its financial position in its standalone financial statements Refer Note 52 to the Standalone financial b. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long term contracts including derivative contracts; c. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d. (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note no 78 to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall:

l directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on Company or

l provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries (ii) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note no 78 to the accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall:

l directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") Funding Party or

l provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and (iii) Based on audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (d) (i) and (d) (ii) contain any material mis-statement. e. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year. f. On the basis of our examination on test check basis, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts which have feature of recording audit trail facility except in respect of property, plant and equipment records which are maintained manually and the same has operated throughout the year for all transactions recorded in the software and during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with and the audit trail has been preserved by the Company as per the Statutory Requirements for record retention.

For SARDA & PAREEK LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration Number 109262W/W100063

CA. Satya Narayan Bohra

Partner

Membership No. 042623 UDIN: 24042623BKFNNL4341

Date : May 28, 2024

Place : Mumbai

ANNEXURE 1 TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS’ REPORT

With reference to the Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors’ Report to the members of Company on the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024, we report the following: (Referred to in the paragraph 1 under the "Report on other Legal and Regulatory requirements section of our report of even date)

(i) In respect of Company’s Property, plant and Equipment’s a. A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment (PPE).

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets. b. The Company has a regular program of physical verification to cover all the items of property, plant and equipment’s annually, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. c. According to the information and explanations given to us, the records examined by us and based on the examination of the conveyance deeds / registered sale deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of land and buildings which are freehold, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date, d. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including Right-of-use assets) or Intangible assets or both during the year. e. According to the information and explanations given to us no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) In respect of Inventory a. The Company has a program of verification of inventory at reasonable intervals, in a phased manner. In our opinion the coverage and procedures of physical verification of inventory followed by the company are adequate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its business. The company has maintained proper records of inventory. Pursuant to the program, inventory was physically verified by the management during the year end. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on such verification between physical stock and book records. b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investments in, provided guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of the clause 3 (iii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the company has not granted any loans or provided and guarantees or security to the parties covered under section 185 of the Act. The Company has complied with the provisions of section 186 of the Act in respect of investment made.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has complied with the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder, with regard to the deposits accepted from the Shareholders. According to the information and explanations given to us, no order has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal on the company in respect of the aforesaid deposits.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the company pursuant to the order made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under sub section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 and we are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of these records with a view to determine whether they are accurate and complete.

(vii) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

a. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion the amount deducted/ accrued in the books of accounts in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees’ State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Customs Duty, Cess and others statutory dues have generally been regular in depositing with appropriate authorities.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees’ State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Customs Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

c. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the record of the company, statutory dues referred to in (a) above, which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account dispute are as under: -

(Rs in Lakhs)

Name of the Statute Nature of dues Amount Period Forum where dispute is pending U. T of Dadra & Nagar Haveli Value Added Tax Regulation, 2005 VAT/CST, Interest and Penalty 52.85 F.Y.2016-17 Joint Commissioner of VAT(Appeals) Maharashtra Mathadi Hamal and other Manual Workers 1969 Wages and Levy payable to registered Mathadi workers 45.85 June 2010 to March 2018 High Court Mumbai Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax Demand u/s 156 47.43 F.Y. 2016-17 CIT Appeal Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority Additional Kisan Compensation 33.74 F. Y.2021-22 High Court Al- lahabad

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of accounts, in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, clause 3 (viii) is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of the loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lenders during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared as a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not taken any term loans during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, the Company has not utilized funds raised on short term basis for long term purposes.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, the company does not have any subsidiary, associates or Joint Venture. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, the company does not have any subsidiary, associates or Joint Venture. Accordingly, clause

3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) a. According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, no fraud by the Company or no fraud on the Company by its officers or employees, that causes the financial statements to be materially misstated, has been noticed or reported during the year. b. In view of the above, reporting under clause 3 (xi) (b) of the order is not applicable to the Company. c. According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, the company has not received whistle-blower complaints, during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company hence reporting under clause 3 (xii) (a)(b)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) According to information and explanations provided to us and procedures performed by us, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the reports of Internal Auditors of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, and based on our examination of the records, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with them as referred to in Section 192 of the Act Hence reporting under clause 3 (xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities which require the Company to obtain Certificate of Registration (CoR) from Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable to the Company. (xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us, and based on our examination of the records, the Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of our audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the information and explanations given to us, and based on our examination of the records, the company need not spent any amount as required in Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the financial year under audit. Accordingly, clause 3(xx) (a) and (b) of the of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) According to the information and explanations given to us, and based on our examination of the records, the company does not have any subsidiary / Joint Ventures / Associates for preparation of Consolidated Financial Statements. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xxi) of the of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

For SARDA & PAREEK LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration Number 109262W/W100063

CA. Satya Narayan Bohra

Partner

Membership No. 042623 UDIN: 24042623BKFNNL4341

Date : May 28, 2024

Place : Mumbai

ANNEXURE 2 TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT

Annexure Referred to in Independent Auditors’ Report on the Standalone Financial Statements of Even date to the members of Orient Press Limited for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

(Referred to in the paragraph 2A(f) under the "Report on other Legal and Regulatory requirements section of our report of even date) We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting ofOrient Press Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company’s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the CompaniesAct, 2013.

Auditor’s Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining financial an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financialstatements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls system over financial reporting

Meaning of Internal Financial Control over Financial Reporting

A company’s internal financial financialreporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding controlover and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally thereliabilityoffinancial accepted accounting principles. A company’s internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1)Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2)Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company;(3)Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the company’s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financialcontrols over financialreporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For SARDA & PAREEK LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration Number 109262W/W100063

CA. Satya Narayan Bohra

Partner

Membership No. 042623 UDIN: 24042623BKFNNL4341

Date : May 28, 2024

Place : Mumbai