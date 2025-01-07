iifl-logo-icon 1
Orient Press Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

108.44
(-2.32%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:15 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

141.22

167.31

202.81

189.84

yoy growth (%)

-15.59

-17.5

6.82

-6.49

Raw materials

-97.9

-113.01

-139.41

-126.74

As % of sales

69.32

67.54

68.74

66.76

Employee costs

-13.91

-17.56

-17.55

-15.82

As % of sales

9.85

10.5

8.65

8.33

Other costs

-24.37

-27.71

-31.39

-32.52

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.25

16.56

15.48

17.13

Operating profit

5.03

9.01

14.44

14.74

OPM

3.56

5.38

7.12

7.76

Depreciation

-5.65

-6.2

-6.83

-6.16

Interest expense

-6.31

-6.23

-4.68

-6.01

Other income

2.02

2.11

2.8

1.08

Profit before tax

-4.9

-1.31

5.72

3.65

Taxes

1.43

-0.08

-1.99

-1.16

Tax rate

-29.19

6.76

-34.82

-31.83

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-3.47

-1.4

3.73

2.48

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-3.47

-1.4

3.73

2.48

yoy growth (%)

147.49

-137.63

49.82

4.55

NPM

-2.45

-0.83

1.83

1.31

