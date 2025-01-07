Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
141.22
167.31
202.81
189.84
yoy growth (%)
-15.59
-17.5
6.82
-6.49
Raw materials
-97.9
-113.01
-139.41
-126.74
As % of sales
69.32
67.54
68.74
66.76
Employee costs
-13.91
-17.56
-17.55
-15.82
As % of sales
9.85
10.5
8.65
8.33
Other costs
-24.37
-27.71
-31.39
-32.52
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.25
16.56
15.48
17.13
Operating profit
5.03
9.01
14.44
14.74
OPM
3.56
5.38
7.12
7.76
Depreciation
-5.65
-6.2
-6.83
-6.16
Interest expense
-6.31
-6.23
-4.68
-6.01
Other income
2.02
2.11
2.8
1.08
Profit before tax
-4.9
-1.31
5.72
3.65
Taxes
1.43
-0.08
-1.99
-1.16
Tax rate
-29.19
6.76
-34.82
-31.83
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-3.47
-1.4
3.73
2.48
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-3.47
-1.4
3.73
2.48
yoy growth (%)
147.49
-137.63
49.82
4.55
NPM
-2.45
-0.83
1.83
1.31
