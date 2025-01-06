iifl-logo-icon 1
Orient Press Ltd Cash Flow Statement

111.01
(-2.59%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Orient Press FINANCIALS

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-4.9

-1.31

5.72

3.65

Depreciation

-5.65

-6.2

-6.83

-6.16

Tax paid

1.43

-0.08

-1.99

-1.16

Working capital

1.5

4.08

7.83

-3.45

Other operating items

Operating

-7.62

-3.51

4.72

-7.13

Capital expenditure

1.39

13.72

20.16

-73.55

Free cash flow

-6.22

10.2

24.88

-80.68

Equity raised

138.59

142.56

131.27

114.37

Investing

0.03

0.12

0

0.74

Financing

96.37

84.83

86.09

37.5

Dividends paid

0

0

1.25

1

Net in cash

228.76

237.71

243.49

72.94

