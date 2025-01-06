Orient Press Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-4.9
-1.31
5.72
3.65
Depreciation
-5.65
-6.2
-6.83
-6.16
Tax paid
1.43
-0.08
-1.99
-1.16
Working capital
1.5
4.08
7.83
-3.45
Other operating items
Operating
-7.62
-3.51
4.72
-7.13
Capital expenditure
1.39
13.72
20.16
-73.55
Free cash flow
-6.22
10.2
24.88
-80.68
Equity raised
138.59
142.56
131.27
114.37
Investing
0.03
0.12
0
0.74
Financing
96.37
84.83
86.09
37.5
Dividends paid
0
0
1.25
1
Net in cash
228.76
237.71
243.49
72.94
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.