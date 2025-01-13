Orient Press Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10
10
10
10
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
58.15
59.18
62.5
65.94
Net Worth
68.15
69.18
72.5
75.94
Minority Interest
Debt
67.24
69.42
57.58
54.51
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.68
4.34
4
3.6
Total Liabilities
140.07
142.94
134.08
134.05
Fixed Assets
59.58
56.73
53.3
59.83
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.84
1.8
1.76
1.74
Deferred Tax Asset Net
6.9
6.33
5.01
2.71
Networking Capital
68.6
75.63
71.35
66.55
Inventories
68.19
77.84
69.55
68.02
Inventory Days
175.79
Sundry Debtors
38.36
37.55
40.11
37.63
Debtor Days
97.25
Other Current Assets
6.74
7.2
10
9.04
Sundry Creditors
-36.28
-36.98
-39.14
-38.46
Creditor Days
99.39
Other Current Liabilities
-8.41
-9.98
-9.17
-9.68
Cash
3.16
2.43
2.67
3.22
Total Assets
140.08
142.92
134.09
134.05
