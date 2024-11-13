|Purpose
|13 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|ORIENT PRESS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 13th November 2024 at the Corporate Office of the Company at 1102 E-wing Lotus Corporate Park Goregaon (East) Mumbai to consider and approved Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30 2024. Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|3 Aug 2024
|ORIENT PRESS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday August 12 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|ORIENT PRESS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 28th May 2024 for considering and approval of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Feb 2024
|31 Jan 2024
|ORIENT PRESS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. This is to inform that the Board of Directors of Orient Press Limited at its meeting held on Saturday, 10th February, 2024 inter-alia approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter & period ended31st December, 2023 & decided to adopt a new line of business of manufacture of candles . Pursuant to Regulation 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the following: 1. Unaudited Financial Resultsof the Company for the quarter & period ended 31stDecember, 2023. 2. Unaudited Segment wise revenue, results and capital employed for the quarter & period ended 31st December, 2023. 3. Limited Review Report on the Unaudited Financial Results issued by Statutory Auditors, Sarda&Pareek LLP, Chartered Accountants for the quarter & period ended 31st December, 2023. The Board of Directors of the Company has considered and adopted the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
