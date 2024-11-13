Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

ORIENT PRESS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 13th November 2024 at the Corporate Office of the Company at 1102 E-wing Lotus Corporate Park Goregaon (East) Mumbai to consider and approved Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30 2024. Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

ORIENT PRESS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday August 12 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 17 May 2024

ORIENT PRESS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 28th May 2024 for considering and approval of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024