Notice of the 36th Annual General Meeting of the Company. Summary of the proceedings of the 36th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Friday, 20th September, 2024 at 11.30 A.M. through video conferencing. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/09/2024) Disclosure of Voting Result and Scrutinizer Report at the 36th AGM of the Company held on 20th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/09/2024) The shareholders in the 36th AGM of the Company held on September 20, 2024 had considered and approved for the appointment of Mr. Deepak Manikant Vaishnav, Mr. Vinay Biyani and Mrs. Neha Jagetia as an Independent Directors of the Company for a term of five consecutive years with effect from September 20, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.09.2024)