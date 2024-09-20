iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Orient Press Ltd AGM

106.88
(3.83%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:25 PM

Orient Press CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM20 Sep 202428 Aug 2024
Notice of the 36th Annual General Meeting of the Company. Summary of the proceedings of the 36th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Friday, 20th September, 2024 at 11.30 A.M. through video conferencing. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/09/2024) Disclosure of Voting Result and Scrutinizer Report at the 36th AGM of the Company held on 20th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/09/2024) The shareholders in the 36th AGM of the Company held on September 20, 2024 had considered and approved for the appointment of Mr. Deepak Manikant Vaishnav, Mr. Vinay Biyani and Mrs. Neha Jagetia as an Independent Directors of the Company for a term of five consecutive years with effect from September 20, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.09.2024)

Orient Press: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Orient Press Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.