Summary

Oricon Enterprises Limited was formerly incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Oriental Containers Private Limited on December 07, 1968 which later on converted into a Public Limited Company in the name of Oricon Enterprises Limited effective from May 02, 2006. The Company is engaged in manufacturing petrochemical products, trading, liquid colorants, preform metal, plastic closures and real estate. The company commenced operations with the manufacture of metal containers and closures like pilfer-proof caps and roll-on pilfer-proof caps. In 1983, it set up facilities to manufacture aluminium collapsible tubes. In 1991, OCL diversified into the petrochemical industry to manufacture import substitutes and speciality solvents. The companys products are sourced by some of the best companies in the country such as Indian Oil, Gulf Oil, Pennzoil, Glaxo, Bayer, Colgate-Palmolive, Kissan, McDowell, Shaw Wallace, Reliance, IPCL, BASF, etc. In 1992-93, Parijat Shipping and Finale (PSFL) became a subsidiary of the company. PSFL is engaged in hiring / chartering barges.In a major diversification in 1983, a plant was set up in Thane district for the manufacture of 25 million numbers p.a of aluminium collapsible tubes.In 1998-99, the company increased its installed capacity of Aluminium Collapsible Tubes/Rigid Containers by 22000000 Nos, thereby taking its installed capacity to 170000000 Nos.The Metal Packaging division has received ISO-9002 Certification recognised by Qua

