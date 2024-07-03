Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPackaging
Open₹40.2
Prev. Close₹40.03
Turnover(Lac.)₹276.73
Day's High₹40.39
Day's Low₹38.5
52 Week's High₹49.3
52 Week's Low₹26.67
Book Value₹59.22
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)606.68
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield1.25
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
31.41
31.41
31.41
31.41
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
972.26
886.13
978.63
724.1
Net Worth
1,003.67
917.54
1,010.04
755.51
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
377.72
579.94
52.55
38.48
yoy growth (%)
-34.86
1,003.48
36.56
-33.15
Raw materials
-205.18
-339.04
-45.64
-31.35
As % of sales
54.32
58.46
86.85
81.47
Employee costs
-41.73
-46.67
-4.36
-3.72
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-6.38
34.1
18.06
5.69
Depreciation
-31.18
-37.62
-0.86
-0.75
Tax paid
-0.6
-4.99
-2.61
-2.78
Working capital
1.09
-217.05
140.65
247.22
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-34.86
1,003.48
36.56
-33.15
Op profit growth
-53.62
-959.44
-14.82
294.51
EBIT growth
-85.46
134.27
89.98
-57.71
Net profit growth
-73.69
120.74
91.5
-48.99
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
142.92
143.72
498.59
431.58
881.92
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
142.92
143.72
498.59
431.58
881.92
Other Operating Income
3.64
2.11
5.44
5.05
7.7
Other Income
69.01
57.47
177.89
34.79
35.07
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,102.35
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.3
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.45
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,070.05
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,378.35
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Adarsh Somani
Executive Director
B K Toshniwal
Non Executive Director
Varun Somani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Mamta Biyani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sumant Mimani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shravan Kumar Malani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sanjay Jain
Summary
Oricon Enterprises Limited was formerly incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Oriental Containers Private Limited on December 07, 1968 which later on converted into a Public Limited Company in the name of Oricon Enterprises Limited effective from May 02, 2006. The Company is engaged in manufacturing petrochemical products, trading, liquid colorants, preform metal, plastic closures and real estate. The company commenced operations with the manufacture of metal containers and closures like pilfer-proof caps and roll-on pilfer-proof caps. In 1983, it set up facilities to manufacture aluminium collapsible tubes. In 1991, OCL diversified into the petrochemical industry to manufacture import substitutes and speciality solvents. The companys products are sourced by some of the best companies in the country such as Indian Oil, Gulf Oil, Pennzoil, Glaxo, Bayer, Colgate-Palmolive, Kissan, McDowell, Shaw Wallace, Reliance, IPCL, BASF, etc. In 1992-93, Parijat Shipping and Finale (PSFL) became a subsidiary of the company. PSFL is engaged in hiring / chartering barges.In a major diversification in 1983, a plant was set up in Thane district for the manufacture of 25 million numbers p.a of aluminium collapsible tubes.In 1998-99, the company increased its installed capacity of Aluminium Collapsible Tubes/Rigid Containers by 22000000 Nos, thereby taking its installed capacity to 170000000 Nos.The Metal Packaging division has received ISO-9002 Certification recognised by Qua
The Oricon Enterprises Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹38.63 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Oricon Enterprises Ltd is ₹606.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Oricon Enterprises Ltd is 0 and 0.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Oricon Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Oricon Enterprises Ltd is ₹26.67 and ₹49.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Oricon Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.83%, 3 Years at 1.31%, 1 Year at 1.34%, 6 Month at 3.25%, 3 Month at 4.98% and 1 Month at 20.97%.
