Oricon Enterprises Ltd Share Price

38.63
(-3.50%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open40.2
  • Day's High40.39
  • 52 Wk High49.3
  • Prev. Close40.03
  • Day's Low38.5
  • 52 Wk Low 26.67
  • Turnover (lac)276.73
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value59.22
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)606.68
  • Div. Yield1.25
Oricon Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

40.2

Prev. Close

40.03

Turnover(Lac.)

276.73

Day's High

40.39

Day's Low

38.5

52 Week's High

49.3

52 Week's Low

26.67

Book Value

59.22

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

606.68

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

1.25

Oricon Enterprises Ltd Corporate Action

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2024

Oricon Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Oricon Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:51 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.96%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.96%

Non-Promoter- 1.66%

Institutions: 1.66%

Non-Institutions: 31.37%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Oricon Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

31.41

31.41

31.41

31.41

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

972.26

886.13

978.63

724.1

Net Worth

1,003.67

917.54

1,010.04

755.51

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

377.72

579.94

52.55

38.48

yoy growth (%)

-34.86

1,003.48

36.56

-33.15

Raw materials

-205.18

-339.04

-45.64

-31.35

As % of sales

54.32

58.46

86.85

81.47

Employee costs

-41.73

-46.67

-4.36

-3.72

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-6.38

34.1

18.06

5.69

Depreciation

-31.18

-37.62

-0.86

-0.75

Tax paid

-0.6

-4.99

-2.61

-2.78

Working capital

1.09

-217.05

140.65

247.22

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-34.86

1,003.48

36.56

-33.15

Op profit growth

-53.62

-959.44

-14.82

294.51

EBIT growth

-85.46

134.27

89.98

-57.71

Net profit growth

-73.69

120.74

91.5

-48.99

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

142.92

143.72

498.59

431.58

881.92

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

142.92

143.72

498.59

431.58

881.92

Other Operating Income

3.64

2.11

5.44

5.05

7.7

Other Income

69.01

57.47

177.89

34.79

35.07

Oricon Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,102.35

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.3

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.45

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,070.05

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,378.35

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Oricon Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Adarsh Somani

Executive Director

B K Toshniwal

Non Executive Director

Varun Somani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Mamta Biyani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sumant Mimani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shravan Kumar Malani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sanjay Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Oricon Enterprises Ltd

Summary

Oricon Enterprises Limited was formerly incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Oriental Containers Private Limited on December 07, 1968 which later on converted into a Public Limited Company in the name of Oricon Enterprises Limited effective from May 02, 2006. The Company is engaged in manufacturing petrochemical products, trading, liquid colorants, preform metal, plastic closures and real estate. The company commenced operations with the manufacture of metal containers and closures like pilfer-proof caps and roll-on pilfer-proof caps. In 1983, it set up facilities to manufacture aluminium collapsible tubes. In 1991, OCL diversified into the petrochemical industry to manufacture import substitutes and speciality solvents. The companys products are sourced by some of the best companies in the country such as Indian Oil, Gulf Oil, Pennzoil, Glaxo, Bayer, Colgate-Palmolive, Kissan, McDowell, Shaw Wallace, Reliance, IPCL, BASF, etc. In 1992-93, Parijat Shipping and Finale (PSFL) became a subsidiary of the company. PSFL is engaged in hiring / chartering barges.In a major diversification in 1983, a plant was set up in Thane district for the manufacture of 25 million numbers p.a of aluminium collapsible tubes.In 1998-99, the company increased its installed capacity of Aluminium Collapsible Tubes/Rigid Containers by 22000000 Nos, thereby taking its installed capacity to 170000000 Nos.The Metal Packaging division has received ISO-9002 Certification recognised by Qua
Company FAQs

What is the Oricon Enterprises Ltd share price today?

The Oricon Enterprises Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹38.63 today.

What is the Market Cap of Oricon Enterprises Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Oricon Enterprises Ltd is ₹606.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Oricon Enterprises Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Oricon Enterprises Ltd is 0 and 0.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Oricon Enterprises Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Oricon Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Oricon Enterprises Ltd is ₹26.67 and ₹49.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Oricon Enterprises Ltd?

Oricon Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.83%, 3 Years at 1.31%, 1 Year at 1.34%, 6 Month at 3.25%, 3 Month at 4.98% and 1 Month at 20.97%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Oricon Enterprises Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Oricon Enterprises Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.97 %
Institutions - 1.66 %
Public - 31.37 %

