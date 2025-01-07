iifl-logo-icon 1
Oricon Enterprises Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

40.15
(3.93%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:14 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

377.72

579.94

52.55

38.48

yoy growth (%)

-34.86

1,003.48

36.56

-33.15

Raw materials

-205.18

-339.04

-45.64

-31.35

As % of sales

54.32

58.46

86.85

81.47

Employee costs

-41.73

-46.67

-4.36

-3.72

As % of sales

11.04

8.04

8.3

9.69

Other costs

-105.33

-139.3

-8.93

-10.9

As % of sales (Other Cost)

27.88

24.01

16.99

28.32

Operating profit

25.47

54.92

-6.39

-7.5

OPM

6.74

9.47

-12.15

-19.49

Depreciation

-31.18

-37.62

-0.86

-0.75

Interest expense

-13.15

-12.49

-1.82

-4.77

Other income

12.48

29.3

27.14

18.73

Profit before tax

-6.38

34.1

18.06

5.69

Taxes

-0.6

-4.99

-2.61

-2.78

Tax rate

9.48

-14.65

-14.47

-48.87

Minorities and other

0

0

0

-1.3

Adj. profit

-6.98

29.1

15.45

1.6

Exceptional items

15.96

5

0

6.45

Net profit

8.97

34.1

15.45

8.06

yoy growth (%)

-73.69

120.74

91.5

-48.99

NPM

2.37

5.88

29.39

20.96

