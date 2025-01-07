Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
377.72
579.94
52.55
38.48
yoy growth (%)
-34.86
1,003.48
36.56
-33.15
Raw materials
-205.18
-339.04
-45.64
-31.35
As % of sales
54.32
58.46
86.85
81.47
Employee costs
-41.73
-46.67
-4.36
-3.72
As % of sales
11.04
8.04
8.3
9.69
Other costs
-105.33
-139.3
-8.93
-10.9
As % of sales (Other Cost)
27.88
24.01
16.99
28.32
Operating profit
25.47
54.92
-6.39
-7.5
OPM
6.74
9.47
-12.15
-19.49
Depreciation
-31.18
-37.62
-0.86
-0.75
Interest expense
-13.15
-12.49
-1.82
-4.77
Other income
12.48
29.3
27.14
18.73
Profit before tax
-6.38
34.1
18.06
5.69
Taxes
-0.6
-4.99
-2.61
-2.78
Tax rate
9.48
-14.65
-14.47
-48.87
Minorities and other
0
0
0
-1.3
Adj. profit
-6.98
29.1
15.45
1.6
Exceptional items
15.96
5
0
6.45
Net profit
8.97
34.1
15.45
8.06
yoy growth (%)
-73.69
120.74
91.5
-48.99
NPM
2.37
5.88
29.39
20.96
