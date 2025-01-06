iifl-logo-icon 1
Oricon Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

38.63
(-3.50%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Oricon Enterpris FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-6.38

34.1

18.06

5.69

Depreciation

-31.18

-37.62

-0.86

-0.75

Tax paid

-0.6

-4.99

-2.61

-2.78

Working capital

1.09

-217.05

140.65

247.22

Other operating items

Operating

-37.07

-225.56

155.23

249.37

Capital expenditure

13.12

103.17

358.19

212.5

Free cash flow

-23.95

-122.39

513.42

461.87

Equity raised

1,381.96

1,280.79

1,272.27

1,085.65

Investing

53.47

-25.72

-195.6

-66.38

Financing

35.68

-156.96

746.16

318.43

Dividends paid

0

0

7.85

7.22

Net in cash

1,447.16

975.71

2,344.11

1,806.8

