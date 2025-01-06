Oricon Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-6.38
34.1
18.06
5.69
Depreciation
-31.18
-37.62
-0.86
-0.75
Tax paid
-0.6
-4.99
-2.61
-2.78
Working capital
1.09
-217.05
140.65
247.22
Other operating items
Operating
-37.07
-225.56
155.23
249.37
Capital expenditure
13.12
103.17
358.19
212.5
Free cash flow
-23.95
-122.39
513.42
461.87
Equity raised
1,381.96
1,280.79
1,272.27
1,085.65
Investing
53.47
-25.72
-195.6
-66.38
Financing
35.68
-156.96
746.16
318.43
Dividends paid
0
0
7.85
7.22
Net in cash
1,447.16
975.71
2,344.11
1,806.8
