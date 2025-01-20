Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-31.28
-17.66
10.39
-13.14
Op profit growth
-47.48
-7.63
45.02
-34.76
EBIT growth
-122.31
-42.25
23.81
-41.65
Net profit growth
-108.66
-37.86
103.12
-52.53
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
8.07
10.56
9.41
7.16
EBIT margin
-1.36
4.21
6.01
5.36
Net profit margin
-0.3
2.44
3.24
1.76
RoCE
-0.64
2.65
4.19
3.18
RoNW
-0.05
0.64
1.04
0.51
RoA
-0.03
0.38
0.56
0.26
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.45
1.63
2.57
1.43
Dividend per share
0.5
0.8
0.5
0.5
Cash EPS
-5.44
-4.31
-2.48
-3.43
Book value per share
58.78
55.11
55.85
54.26
Valuation ratios
P/E
-39.88
6.01
11.16
34.4
P/CEPS
-3.29
-2.27
-11.54
-14.32
P/B
0.3
0.17
0.51
0.9
EV/EBIDTA
6.01
2.6
6.35
10.07
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
43.93
Tax payout
-2.02
6.85
-18.39
-26.72
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
95.08
93.95
80.53
72.64
Inventory days
71.68
64.72
90.18
135.27
Creditor days
-50.25
-50.46
-40.73
-34.47
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.56
-2.19
-3.76
-2.99
Net debt / equity
0.18
0.21
0.52
0.58
Net debt / op. profit
3.29
1.87
4.33
6.86
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-32.4
-36.52
-37.04
-34.08
Employee costs
-8.89
-6.93
-5.73
-6.96
Other costs
-50.62
-45.97
-47.79
-51.78
