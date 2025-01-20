iifl-logo-icon 1
Oricon Enterprises Ltd Key Ratios

39.3
(-1.43%)
Jan 20, 2025|10:49:51 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Oricon Enterprises Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-31.28

-17.66

10.39

-13.14

Op profit growth

-47.48

-7.63

45.02

-34.76

EBIT growth

-122.31

-42.25

23.81

-41.65

Net profit growth

-108.66

-37.86

103.12

-52.53

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

8.07

10.56

9.41

7.16

EBIT margin

-1.36

4.21

6.01

5.36

Net profit margin

-0.3

2.44

3.24

1.76

RoCE

-0.64

2.65

4.19

3.18

RoNW

-0.05

0.64

1.04

0.51

RoA

-0.03

0.38

0.56

0.26

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.45

1.63

2.57

1.43

Dividend per share

0.5

0.8

0.5

0.5

Cash EPS

-5.44

-4.31

-2.48

-3.43

Book value per share

58.78

55.11

55.85

54.26

Valuation ratios

P/E

-39.88

6.01

11.16

34.4

P/CEPS

-3.29

-2.27

-11.54

-14.32

P/B

0.3

0.17

0.51

0.9

EV/EBIDTA

6.01

2.6

6.35

10.07

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

43.93

Tax payout

-2.02

6.85

-18.39

-26.72

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

95.08

93.95

80.53

72.64

Inventory days

71.68

64.72

90.18

135.27

Creditor days

-50.25

-50.46

-40.73

-34.47

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.56

-2.19

-3.76

-2.99

Net debt / equity

0.18

0.21

0.52

0.58

Net debt / op. profit

3.29

1.87

4.33

6.86

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-32.4

-36.52

-37.04

-34.08

Employee costs

-8.89

-6.93

-5.73

-6.96

Other costs

-50.62

-45.97

-47.79

-51.78

