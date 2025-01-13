Oricon Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
31.41
31.41
31.41
31.41
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
972.26
886.13
978.63
724.1
Net Worth
1,003.67
917.54
1,010.04
755.51
Minority Interest
Debt
198.38
169.11
127.78
178.31
Deferred Tax Liability Net
25.37
18.3
30.79
20.13
Total Liabilities
1,227.42
1,104.95
1,168.61
953.95
Fixed Assets
239.27
456.76
437.15
424.24
Intangible Assets
Investments
425.55
318.62
377.69
265.82
Deferred Tax Asset Net
5.05
5.24
5.08
0
Networking Capital
550.01
314.77
346.42
254.42
Inventories
40.08
106.89
110.3
116.47
Inventory Days
112.54
Sundry Debtors
35.88
115.46
127.78
118.92
Debtor Days
114.91
Other Current Assets
599.8
195.29
204.12
109.95
Sundry Creditors
-14.51
-56.83
-52.72
-47.3
Creditor Days
45.7
Other Current Liabilities
-111.24
-46.04
-43.06
-43.62
Cash
7.53
9.57
2.28
9.46
Total Assets
1,227.41
1,104.96
1,168.62
953.94
