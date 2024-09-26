We wish to inform you that the Register of Member and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 19th September, 2024 to 26th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Dividend and AGM The Company has informed the exchange about the proceeding of 54th Annual General Meeting of the Company held today i.e. Thursday, September 26, 2024 at 01:00 P.M. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 26/09/2024)