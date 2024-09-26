|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|26 Sep 2024
|20 Aug 2024
|We wish to inform you that the Register of Member and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 19th September, 2024 to 26th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Dividend and AGM The Company has informed the exchange about the proceeding of 54th Annual General Meeting of the Company held today i.e. Thursday, September 26, 2024 at 01:00 P.M. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 26/09/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.