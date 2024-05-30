To the Members of Oricon Enterprises Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Oricon Enterprises Limited (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31,2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and notes to financial statements, including a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as “the Standalone Financial Statements”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (“Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to note 62 to the Standalone Financial Statements regarding classification of Assets, Liabilities, Revenue, Expenses and Cash Flows of Petrochemical business of Khopoli and Packaging business of Goa and Khordha, as held for sale in accordance with Ind AS 105 "Non-current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations" subject to approvals, consents, permissions and sanctions as may be deemed necessary.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matter

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current financial year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Evaluation of Provision and Contingent Liabilities : We have reviewed and held discussions with the management to understand their processes to identify new possible obligations and changes in existing obligations for compliance with the requirements of Ind AS 37 on Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets. As at the balance sheet date, the Company has open litigations and other contingent liabilities as disclosed in note 46 & 65. We have also discussed with the management significant changes from prior periods and obtained a detailed understanding of these items and assumptions applied. We have held regular meetings with the management and key legal personnel responsible for handling legal matters. The assessment of the existence of the present legal or constructive obligation, analysis of the probability or possibility of the related payment requires the management to make judgement and estimates in relation to the issues of each matter. In addition, we have reviewed: The management have made judgements and estimates relating to the likelihood of an obligation arising and whether there is a need to recognize a provision or disclose a contingent liability. • the details of the proceedings before the relevant au thirties in clouding communication from the advocates / experts; Due to the level of judgement relating to recognition, valuation and presentation of provision and contingent l i abi l iti es, th is i s considered to be a key audit matter. • status of each of the material matters as on the date of the balance sheet. We have assessed the appropriateness of provisioning based on assumptions made by the management and presentation of the significant contingent liabilities in the financial statements.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards report but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. The Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and describe actions applicable in the applicable laws and regulations.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the other accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current financial year and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure ‘A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matter stated in paragraph i(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) With respect to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith, reference is made to our remarks as stated in paragraph (b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph i(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31,2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure ‘B. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

I) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at March 31, 2024 on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements - Refer Note 46 & 65 to the Standalone Financial Statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses - Refer Note 58 to the Standalone Financial Statements.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31,2024 - Refer Note 59 to the Standalone Financial Statements.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the

best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall,

whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. Refer Note 66(vii) to the Standalone Financial Statements.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. Refer Note 66(vii) to the Standalone Financial Statements.

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(v) The dividend declared or paid during the year by the Company is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act.

(vi) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which does not have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

Annexure A to Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of Oricon Enterprises Limited

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended March 31,2024. We report that:

i) a) A) The Company has maintained proper records

showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) The Company has a programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all Property, Plant and Equipment are verified in a phased manner. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its business. In accordance with the said programme, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified by the management and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is a Lessee and lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company), as disclosed in Standalone Financial Statements, are held in the name of the Company.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right-of-Use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii) (a) The management has conducted physical verification of

the inventory at reasonable intervals, except material/goods in transit, which are verified with reference to the subsequent clearance of goods. In our opinion, the frequency of physical verification is reasonable. No material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification between the physical stock and book records.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the

differences between the quarterly returns or statements (comprising stock statements, book debt statements and other stipulated financial information) filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions and the unaudited books of account of the Company of the respective quarters were not material (Refer Note 66(ii) of the Standalone Financial Statements).

iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not provided any Guarantee or Security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. During the year, the Company has made investments in, and granted unsecured loans to companies, in respect of which:

a) (A) The aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans to subsidiary, joint Venture, Associate and Others are given as under:

(Rs. In Lakhs)

Particulars Loans/ICD Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year - Subsidiary 228.38 - Joint Venture 0.50 - Others 233.02 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases* - Subsidiary 2721.39 - Joint Venture 430.92 - Others 2205.21

*The amounts reported are at gross amounts (including interest accrued), without considering provision made.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion, that the investments made, and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of books of account and other records of the company, we report that schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated in respect of loans granted by the company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, as at March 31, 2024, there is no amount overdue including interest for more than ninety days. Accordingly, paragraph 3(iii)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, the Company has granted loans repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year.

(Rs. In Lakhs)

Particulars All Parties Related Party Aggregate amount of loans/ advances in nature of loans Repayable on demand (A) 966.13 636.13 - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) Nil Nil Percentage of loans/ advances in nature of loans to the total loans 18.03 11.87%

During the year Company has not granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, to the extent applicable, with respect to the loans and investments made as applicable.

v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are considered to be deemed deposits during the year, hence directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder are not applicable to the Company. According to information and explanations provided to us, no Order has been passed by Company Law Board of National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal.

vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under subsection (1) of Section 148 of the Act in respect of Companys products and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii) a) According to the information and explanations given to

us and on the basis of records examined by us, the Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Duty of Custom, Cess and any other material statutory dues, wherever applicable. According to the records of the Company, there were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Duty of

Customs and any other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31,2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, details of statutory dues referred to in sub clause (a) above which have not been deposited on account of disputes and the forum where the dispute is pending are as under:

Sr. Name of No. the Statute Nature of the Dues Period to which the amount related (Financial Year) Amount (Rs. in lakhs) Forum where dispute is Pending 1. Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty (Classification on of goods) March 2001 to June 2001 62.31 Assistant Commissioner of Central Excise 2. Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty (Classification on of goods) June 1996 to February 2001 0.76 Central Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal Penalty 29.78 3. Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty (Classification on of goods) July 1998 to February 2000 1.42 Central Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal Penalty 9.91 4 Goa central sales Tax Act, 2005 VAT FY 2013-14 35.54 Assistant commissioner of Commercial Taxes Panaji 5 Maharashtr a Value added Tax - 2002 VAT FY 2016-17 973.54 Joint Commissioner of State Tax (Appeal) 6 Maharashtr a Value added Tax - 2002 VAT FY 2017-18 265.27 Joint Commissioner of State Tax (Appeal) 7 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax FY 2016-17 44.49 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeal) 8 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax FY 2019-20 139.89 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal 9 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax FY 2022-23 1.68 Company in process of filing Appeal

viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we report that there were no transactions which were not recorded in the books of account that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to

us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we report that the Company is not declared as wilful

defaulter by any bank or financial institution or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has utilised the money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and the procedures performed by us and on an overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on shortterm basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its Subsidiaries, Joint Venture and Associate Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not raised any loans on the pledge of securities held in its Subsidiaries, Joint Venture and Associate Company during the year and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

x) (a) During the year, the Company has not raised any money

by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi) (a) Based on the audit procedures performed for the

purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the Standalone Financial Statements and as per the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) During the year no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that no whistle-blower complaints were received during the year by the Company.

xii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of books of account and records of the Company, we report that the Company is not a Nidhi Company within the meaning of Section 406 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii)(a) to (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and section 188 of the Act, where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv) (a) In our opinion, the Company has an adequate internal

audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit have been considered by us in determining the nature and extent of any audit procedures.

xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with any of the directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

xvi) (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be

registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) As per the information and explanation, given to us there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii) On the basis of examination of books of account and records of the Company and overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statements, we report that the Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year 2023-24 or in the immediately preceding financial year 2022-23.

xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Standalone

Financial Statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amounts in respect of ongoing projects, that are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance of provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the Act.

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report of Even Date on the Standalone Financial Statements of Oricon Enterprises Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Oricon Enterprises Limited (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

