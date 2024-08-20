Recommended Dividend @25% (Rs. 0.50/-) per Equity Share of Rs. 02/- each for the year ended 1st March, 2024 subject to approval of members at the 54th Annual General Meeting. We wish to inform you that the Register of Member and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 19th September, 2024 to 26th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Dividend and AGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/08/2024)