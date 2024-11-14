Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

ORICON ENTERPRISES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone & consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter/half-year ended September 30 2024. Company has informed the exchange about outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday, November 14, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

ORICON ENTERPRISES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 and to decide the Date of 54th Annual General Meeting of the Company. 1. Considered and Approved Un-audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company along with Segment wise revenue, results and capital employed for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024. 2. Decided to convene the 54th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Thursday, 26th September, 2024 through VC/OAVM. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

ORICON ENTERPRISES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Statements for the Quarter/Year ended 31st March 2024 and to consider Dividend on Equity Shares of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024(if any). Please find enclosed Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30th May, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)

