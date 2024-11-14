iifl-logo-icon 1
Oricon Enterprises Ltd Board Meeting

Oricon Enterpris CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
ORICON ENTERPRISES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone & consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter/half-year ended September 30 2024. Company has informed the exchange about outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday, November 14, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
ORICON ENTERPRISES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 and to decide the Date of 54th Annual General Meeting of the Company. 1. Considered and Approved Un-audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company along with Segment wise revenue, results and capital employed for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024. 2. Decided to convene the 54th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Thursday, 26th September, 2024 through VC/OAVM. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202420 May 2024
ORICON ENTERPRISES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Statements for the Quarter/Year ended 31st March 2024 and to consider Dividend on Equity Shares of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024(if any). Please find enclosed Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30th May, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)
Board Meeting9 Apr 20249 Apr 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on Tuesday, 09th April, 2024
Board Meeting14 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
ORICON ENTERPRISES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter/Nine- months period ended December 31 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14th February, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

