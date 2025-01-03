Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE
Bajaj Electricals Ltd
777.7
|-5.85
|-0.75
|8969.57
|83.75
Blue Star Ltd
2337.55
|44.85
|1.96
|48063.48
|104.56
Delta Manufacturing Ltd
111.94
|-3.11
|-2.70
|121.47
|0
IFB Industries Ltd
1904.55
|-3.60
|-0.19
|7717.24
|70.48
Whirlpool of India Ltd
1874.05
|29.60
|1.60
|23776.42
|87.21
Khaitan Electricals Ltd
1.35
|-0.05
|-3.57
|1.55
|0
Voltas Ltd
1824.7
|-11.10
|-0.60
|60376.54
|82.58
JCT Electronics Ltd
0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|15.77
|0
Samtel Color Ltd
0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|1.71
|0
Carysil Ltd
754.75
|1.80
|0.24
|2144.67
|54.08
Polar Industries Ltd
1.95
|0.05
|2.63
|4.13
|0
Hind Rectifiers Ltd
1409.1
|2.80
|0.20
|2418.39
|79.52
Sujana Universal Industries Ltd
0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|5.07
|0
Panasonic Appliances India Company Ltd
344.75
|0.30
|0.09
|338.89
|0
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd
1898.35
|41.10
|2.21
|5161.61
|120.71
KDDL Ltd
2974.35
|-61.70
|-2.03
|3728.98
|17.68
MIRC Electronics Ltd
24.78
|-0.19
|-0.76
|572.30
|0
Havells India Ltd
1700
|-1.40
|-0.08
|106580.09
|75.07
Symphony Ltd
1344.7
|-11.10
|-0.82
|9272.65
|40.38
BPL Ltd
107.11
|-1.49
|-1.37
|524.58
|27.21
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd
796.1
|3.00
|0.38
|1423.43
|0
TTK Prestige Ltd
822.1
|7.90
|0.97
|11395.67
|48.78
Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd
406.15
|11.40
|2.89
|12341.12
|82.49
Sheela Foam Ltd
1011.5
|-27.50
|-2.65
|10994.74
|86.91
MIC Electronics Ltd
86.82
|2.01
|2.37
|2092.46
|36.24
Elin Electronics Ltd
204.85
|2.23
|1.10
|1017.27
|73.41
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
18397.65
|55.75
|0.30
|110516.94
|0
PG Electroplast Ltd
1016.65
|3.05
|0.30
|28780.72
|341.53
Stove Kraft Ltd
902.7
|21.05
|2.39
|2984.11
|84.63
Eureka Forbes Ltd
601.25
|6.90
|1.16
|11627.64
|88.28
Amber Enterprises India Ltd
7745.2
|200.80
|2.66
|26196.98
|318.58
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd
366.75
|-5.30
|-1.42
|23609.49
|44.56
Orient Electric Ltd
238.86
|1.18
|0.50
|5096.46
|81.93
Powerful Technologies Ltd
7.9
|7.92
|0
Sonam Ltd
69.59
|1.25
|1.83
|278.58
|44.96
Wonder Electricals Ltd
153.04
|-2.82
|-1.81
|2050.86
|177.33
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
7544.7
|61.10
|0.82
|48294.21
|256.75
Avalon Technologies Ltd
973.15
|-3.00
|-0.31
|6437.22
|216.06
Arham Technologies Ltd
134.15
|4.25
|3.27
|226.98
|45.1
Greenchef Appliances Ltd
84.9
|-2.65
|-3.03
|197.58
|41.89
Epack Durable Ltd
625.1
|29.75
|5.00
|5998.94
|116.89
Naman In-Store (India) Ltd
147.6
|2.85
|1.97
|192.85
|19.38
Prizor Viztech Ltd
193.95
|9.20
|4.98
|207.36
|35.46
OSEL Devices Ltd
326.3
|15.50
|4.99
|526.30
|38.42
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.
2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.
2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.