Consumer Durables Sector Stocks List

Consumer Durables Sector Stocks List

NSE

BSE

Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE

Bajaj Electricals Ltd

777.7

-5.85-0.758969.5783.75

Blue Star Ltd

2337.55

44.851.9648063.48104.56

Delta Manufacturing Ltd

111.94

-3.11-2.70121.470

IFB Industries Ltd

1904.55

-3.60-0.197717.2470.48

Whirlpool of India Ltd

1874.05

29.601.6023776.4287.21

Khaitan Electricals Ltd

1.35

-0.05-3.571.550

Voltas Ltd

1824.7

-11.10-0.6060376.5482.58

JCT Electronics Ltd

0.2

0.000.0015.770

Samtel Color Ltd

0.2

0.000.001.710

Carysil Ltd

754.75

1.800.242144.6754.08

Polar Industries Ltd

1.95

0.052.634.130

Hind Rectifiers Ltd

1409.1

2.800.202418.3979.52

Sujana Universal Industries Ltd

0.3

0.000.005.070

Panasonic Appliances India Company Ltd

344.75

0.300.09338.890

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd

1898.35

41.102.215161.61120.71

KDDL Ltd

2974.35

-61.70-2.033728.9817.68

MIRC Electronics Ltd

24.78

-0.19-0.76572.300

Havells India Ltd

1700

-1.40-0.08106580.0975.07

Symphony Ltd

1344.7

-11.10-0.829272.6540.38

BPL Ltd

107.11

-1.49-1.37524.5827.21

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd

796.1

3.000.381423.430

TTK Prestige Ltd

822.1

7.900.9711395.6748.78

Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd

406.15

11.402.8912341.1282.49

Sheela Foam Ltd

1011.5

-27.50-2.6510994.7486.91

MIC Electronics Ltd

86.82

2.012.372092.4636.24

Elin Electronics Ltd

204.85

2.231.101017.2773.41

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

18397.65

55.750.30110516.940

PG Electroplast Ltd

1016.65

3.050.3028780.72341.53

Stove Kraft Ltd

902.7

21.052.392984.1184.63

Eureka Forbes Ltd

601.25

6.901.1611627.6488.28

Amber Enterprises India Ltd

7745.2

200.802.6626196.98318.58

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd

366.75

-5.30-1.4223609.4944.56

Orient Electric Ltd

238.86

1.180.505096.4681.93

Powerful Technologies Ltd

7.9

7.920

Sonam Ltd

69.59

1.251.83278.5844.96

Wonder Electricals Ltd

153.04

-2.82-1.812050.86177.33

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

7544.7

61.100.8248294.21256.75

Avalon Technologies Ltd

973.15

-3.00-0.316437.22216.06

Arham Technologies Ltd

134.15

4.253.27226.9845.1

Greenchef Appliances Ltd

84.9

-2.65-3.03197.5841.89

Epack Durable Ltd

625.1

29.755.005998.94116.89

Naman In-Store (India) Ltd

147.6

2.851.97192.8519.38

Prizor Viztech Ltd

193.95

9.204.98207.3635.46

OSEL Devices Ltd

326.3

15.504.99526.3038.42

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

Indices may open flat to negative on Jan 2, 2025

Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.

2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.

2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM

