Value Industries Ltd Share Price Live

3.8
(-3.80%)
Sep 3, 2018|12:08:38 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3.8
  • Day's High3.8
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close3.95
  • Day's Low3.8
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.02
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-370.27
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)14.89
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Value Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Value Industries Ltd Corporate Action

7 Feb 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Feb, 2025

arrow

Value Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Value Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:07 AM
Sep-2021Jun-2021Mar-2021Jun-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.75%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 46.75%

Non-Promoter- 2.46%

Institutions: 2.46%

Non-Institutions: 50.77%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Value Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

39.19

39.19

39.19

39.19

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1,721.76

-1,466.9

-1,234.74

-1,019.69

Net Worth

-1,682.57

-1,427.71

-1,195.55

-980.5

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Dec-2014

Revenue

238.43

1,121.9

1,909.19

1,513.21

yoy growth (%)

-78.74

-41.23

26.16

6.1

Raw materials

-676.01

-967.52

-1,586.66

-1,263.82

As % of sales

283.52

86.23

83.1

83.51

Employee costs

-17.62

-27.14

-49.11

-41.82

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Dec-2014

Profit before tax

-688.1

-87.29

-39.05

-54.33

Depreciation

-84.27

-72.4

-99.05

-77.96

Tax paid

56.62

26.85

5.67

10.54

Working capital

-399.31

-42.97

13.56

3.48

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Dec-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-78.74

-41.23

26.16

6.1

Op profit growth

-743.49

-53.74

44.91

19.61

EBIT growth

-5,585.99

-86.78

95.26

150.3

Net profit growth

944.76

81.03

-23.75

-39.83

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Value Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,532.1

64.0496,081.95522.260.656,532.21132.88

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

15,473

093,559.27278.550.051,085.67360.92

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,371.2

59.2945,360.99220.50.513,591.01245.77

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

KAYNES

6,007

191.7440,248.9160.410736.55633.62

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

1,810.1

76.7837,224.5157.270.53,804.7138.83

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Value Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Naveen B Mandhana

Independent Director

Bhujang Kakade

Independent Director

Deepak A Pednekar

Whole-time Director

Shyam Ramesh Lalsare

Registered Office

14 KM Stone Village Chittegaon,

Taluka Paithan,

Maharashtra - 431105

Tel: 91-02431-251555

Website: http://www.valueind.in

Email: contact@videoconmail.com

Registrar Office

Kashiram Jamnadas Bg,

Office No 21/22, 5 PD Mello Road,

Mumbai - 400009

Tel: -

Website: www.mcsdel.com

Email: admin@mcsdel.com

Summary

Promoted by the Dhoot family, the company is one of the leaders of the Videocon group. Commencing business with colour television sets in 1982, the company now manufactures and markets a wide range of...
Read More

Reports by Value Industries Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Value Industries Ltd share price today?

The Value Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Value Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Value Industries Ltd is ₹14.89 Cr. as of 03 Sep ‘18

What is the PE and PB ratio of Value Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Value Industries Ltd is 0 and -0.01 as of 03 Sep ‘18

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Value Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Value Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Value Industries Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 03 Sep ‘18

What is the CAGR of Value Industries Ltd?

Value Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -7.30%, 3 Years at -30.04%, 1 Year at -44.12%, 6 Month at -35.04%, 3 Month at -20.00% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Value Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Value Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

