SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹3.8
Prev. Close₹3.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹3.8
Day's Low₹3.8
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-370.27
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)14.89
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
39.19
39.19
39.19
39.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1,721.76
-1,466.9
-1,234.74
-1,019.69
Net Worth
-1,682.57
-1,427.71
-1,195.55
-980.5
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Dec-2014
Revenue
238.43
1,121.9
1,909.19
1,513.21
yoy growth (%)
-78.74
-41.23
26.16
6.1
Raw materials
-676.01
-967.52
-1,586.66
-1,263.82
As % of sales
283.52
86.23
83.1
83.51
Employee costs
-17.62
-27.14
-49.11
-41.82
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Dec-2014
Profit before tax
-688.1
-87.29
-39.05
-54.33
Depreciation
-84.27
-72.4
-99.05
-77.96
Tax paid
56.62
26.85
5.67
10.54
Working capital
-399.31
-42.97
13.56
3.48
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Dec-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-78.74
-41.23
26.16
6.1
Op profit growth
-743.49
-53.74
44.91
19.61
EBIT growth
-5,585.99
-86.78
95.26
150.3
Net profit growth
944.76
81.03
-23.75
-39.83
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,532.1
|64.04
|96,081.95
|522.26
|0.65
|6,532.21
|132.88
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
15,473
|0
|93,559.27
|278.55
|0.05
|1,085.67
|360.92
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,371.2
|59.29
|45,360.99
|220.5
|0.51
|3,591.01
|245.77
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
6,007
|191.74
|40,248.91
|60.41
|0
|736.55
|633.62
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
1,810.1
|76.78
|37,224.5
|157.27
|0.5
|3,804.7
|138.83
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Naveen B Mandhana
Independent Director
Bhujang Kakade
Independent Director
Deepak A Pednekar
Whole-time Director
Shyam Ramesh Lalsare
14 KM Stone Village Chittegaon,
Taluka Paithan,
Maharashtra - 431105
Tel: 91-02431-251555
Website: http://www.valueind.in
Email: contact@videoconmail.com
Kashiram Jamnadas Bg,
Office No 21/22, 5 PD Mello Road,
Mumbai - 400009
Tel: -
Website: www.mcsdel.com
Email: admin@mcsdel.com
Summary
Promoted by the Dhoot family, the company is one of the leaders of the Videocon group. Commencing business with colour television sets in 1982, the company now manufactures and markets a wide range of...
