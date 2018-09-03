Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Dec-2014
Revenue
238.43
1,121.9
1,909.19
1,513.21
yoy growth (%)
-78.74
-41.23
26.16
6.1
Raw materials
-676.01
-967.52
-1,586.66
-1,263.82
As % of sales
283.52
86.23
83.1
83.51
Employee costs
-17.62
-27.14
-49.11
-41.82
As % of sales
7.39
2.41
2.57
2.76
Other costs
-51.86
-48.43
-103.04
-89.99
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21.75
4.31
5.39
5.94
Operating profit
-507.07
78.8
170.37
117.56
OPM
-212.66
7.02
8.92
7.76
Depreciation
-84.27
-72.4
-99.05
-77.96
Interest expense
-101.81
-97.98
-119.9
-95.73
Other income
5.05
4.29
9.53
1.8
Profit before tax
-688.1
-87.29
-39.05
-54.33
Taxes
56.62
26.85
5.67
10.54
Tax rate
-8.22
-30.76
-14.51
-19.4
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-631.47
-60.44
-33.38
-43.78
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-631.47
-60.44
-33.38
-43.78
yoy growth (%)
944.76
81.03
-23.75
-39.83
NPM
-264.84
-5.38
-1.74
-2.89
