iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Value Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.8
(-3.80%)
Sep 3, 2018|12:08:38 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Value Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Dec-2014

Revenue

238.43

1,121.9

1,909.19

1,513.21

yoy growth (%)

-78.74

-41.23

26.16

6.1

Raw materials

-676.01

-967.52

-1,586.66

-1,263.82

As % of sales

283.52

86.23

83.1

83.51

Employee costs

-17.62

-27.14

-49.11

-41.82

As % of sales

7.39

2.41

2.57

2.76

Other costs

-51.86

-48.43

-103.04

-89.99

As % of sales (Other Cost)

21.75

4.31

5.39

5.94

Operating profit

-507.07

78.8

170.37

117.56

OPM

-212.66

7.02

8.92

7.76

Depreciation

-84.27

-72.4

-99.05

-77.96

Interest expense

-101.81

-97.98

-119.9

-95.73

Other income

5.05

4.29

9.53

1.8

Profit before tax

-688.1

-87.29

-39.05

-54.33

Taxes

56.62

26.85

5.67

10.54

Tax rate

-8.22

-30.76

-14.51

-19.4

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-631.47

-60.44

-33.38

-43.78

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-631.47

-60.44

-33.38

-43.78

yoy growth (%)

944.76

81.03

-23.75

-39.83

NPM

-264.84

-5.38

-1.74

-2.89

Value Industries : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Value Industries Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.