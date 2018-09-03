Value Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Dec-2014
Profit before tax
-688.1
-87.29
-39.05
-54.33
Depreciation
-84.27
-72.4
-99.05
-77.96
Tax paid
56.62
26.85
5.67
10.54
Working capital
-399.31
-42.97
13.56
3.48
Other operating items
Operating
-1,115.06
-175.81
-118.88
-118.27
Capital expenditure
-626.43
387.93
10.3
7.54
Free cash flow
-1,741.49
212.11
-108.57
-110.72
Equity raised
676.88
606.4
478.41
565.99
Investing
-3.64
-25.67
-8.59
13.26
Financing
1,098
833.38
782.37
906.91
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
29.75
1,626.22
1,143.62
1,375.44
