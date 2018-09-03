iifl-logo
Value Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3.8
(-3.80%)
Sep 3, 2018|12:08:38 PM

Value Industries FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Dec-2014

Profit before tax

-688.1

-87.29

-39.05

-54.33

Depreciation

-84.27

-72.4

-99.05

-77.96

Tax paid

56.62

26.85

5.67

10.54

Working capital

-399.31

-42.97

13.56

3.48

Other operating items

Operating

-1,115.06

-175.81

-118.88

-118.27

Capital expenditure

-626.43

387.93

10.3

7.54

Free cash flow

-1,741.49

212.11

-108.57

-110.72

Equity raised

676.88

606.4

478.41

565.99

Investing

-3.64

-25.67

-8.59

13.26

Financing

1,098

833.38

782.37

906.91

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

29.75

1,626.22

1,143.62

1,375.44

