Value Industries Ltd AGM

3.8
(-3.80%)
Sep 3, 2018|12:08:38 PM

Value Industries CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/07/2024calendar-icon
09/07/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM11 Mar 20257 Feb 2025
AGM 04/03/2025 Intimation of Book Closure and Record date for the purpose of 36th Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/02/2025) Outcome of the 36th AGM for FY 2023-24 with Proceedings. Intimation of the adjourned 36th Annual General Meeting for Fy 2023-24 alongwith Notice of meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.03.2025) Outcome and proceedings of 36th (Adjourned) Annual General Meeting dated: March 11, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.03.2025) Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report for the 36th Annual General Meeting. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.03.2025)
AGM2 Sep 20245 Aug 2024
AGM 26/08/2024 Attached please find notice of book closure & cut off date for 33rd AGM Attached herewith notice of book closure & cut off date for 34th AGM Attached herewith notice of book closure & cut off date for 35th AGM Attached please find the Annual Report for FY 2019-20 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 02/08/2024) Outcome / postponement of 32nd Annual General Meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 Outcome / Postponement of 35th Annual General Meeting under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/08/2024) Intimation of adjourned 32nd Annual General Meeting for FY 2019-20 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.08.2024) Outcome / Proceedings of 32nd Annual General Meeting for FY 2019 -20 pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.09.2024)

