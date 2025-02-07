|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|11 Mar 2025
|7 Feb 2025
|AGM 04/03/2025 Intimation of Book Closure and Record date for the purpose of 36th Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/02/2025) Outcome of the 36th AGM for FY 2023-24 with Proceedings. Intimation of the adjourned 36th Annual General Meeting for Fy 2023-24 alongwith Notice of meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.03.2025) Outcome and proceedings of 36th (Adjourned) Annual General Meeting dated: March 11, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.03.2025) Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report for the 36th Annual General Meeting. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.03.2025)
|AGM
|2 Sep 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|AGM 26/08/2024 Attached please find notice of book closure & cut off date for 33rd AGM Attached herewith notice of book closure & cut off date for 34th AGM Attached herewith notice of book closure & cut off date for 35th AGM Attached please find the Annual Report for FY 2019-20 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 02/08/2024) Outcome / postponement of 32nd Annual General Meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 Outcome / Postponement of 35th Annual General Meeting under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/08/2024) Intimation of adjourned 32nd Annual General Meeting for FY 2019-20 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.08.2024) Outcome / Proceedings of 32nd Annual General Meeting for FY 2019 -20 pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.09.2024)
