Zicom Electronic Security Systems Ltd Share Price Live

1.6
(3.23%)
Aug 2, 2021|03:27:53 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.6
  • Day's High1.6
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close1.55
  • Day's Low1.6
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.34
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-38.19
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.6
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Zicom Electronic Security Systems Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

1.6

Prev. Close

1.55

Turnover(Lac.)

0.34

Day's High

1.6

Day's Low

1.6

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-38.19

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.6

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Zicom Electronic Security Systems Ltd Corporate Action

Zicom Electronic Security Systems Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Zicom Electronic Security Systems Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:22 AM
Dec-2021Sep-2021Jun-2021Mar-2021
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.42%

Foreign: 0.42%

Indian: 3.94%

Non-Promoter- 40.26%

Institutions: 40.25%

Non-Institutions: 55.36%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Zicom Electronic Security Systems Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

41.22

41.22

41.22

41.22

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-198.42

-163.52

-161.88

205.54

Net Worth

-157.2

-122.3

-120.66

246.76

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

2.35

38.02

201.83

422.87

yoy growth (%)

-93.81

-81.16

-52.27

10.26

Raw materials

-6.57

-39.75

-194.95

-394.13

As % of sales

279.57

104.55

96.59

93.2

Employee costs

-2.38

-5.44

-7.17

-7.16

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-29.07

-163.15

-62.6

2.33

Depreciation

-0.46

-0.62

-4.02

-4.43

Tax paid

-2.5

-1.05

0.8

-0.61

Working capital

-66.94

-240.55

54.63

29.37

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-93.81

-81.16

-52.27

10.26

Op profit growth

-81.12

328.84

-382.92

-60.53

EBIT growth

-80.98

470.76

-232.05

-36.9

Net profit growth

-90.51

495.27

-3,700.79

-84.81

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Gross Sales

66

87.94

265.88

713.21

1,117.87

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

66

87.94

265.88

713.21

1,117.87

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.67

60.69

2.99

1.56

4.04

Zicom Electronic Security Systems Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,532.1

64.0496,081.95522.260.656,532.21132.88

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

15,473

093,559.27278.550.051,085.67360.92

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,371.2

59.2945,360.99220.50.513,591.01245.77

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

KAYNES

6,007

191.7440,248.9160.410736.55633.62

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

1,810.1

76.7837,224.5157.270.53,804.7138.83

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Zicom Electronic Security Systems Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Manohar Bidaye

Managing Director

Pramoud Rao

Independent Director

K D Hodavdekar

Addtnl Independent Director

Shanthi Chauhan

Registered Office

501 Silver Metropolis,

Western Exp Highway Goregaon(E,

Maharashtra - 400063

Tel: 91-022-42904290

Website: http://www.zicom.com

Email: investors@zicom.com

Registrar Office

Office No 56-2,

Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,

Mumbai - 400093

Tel: 91-22-62638200

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: investor@bigshareonline.com

Summary

Zicom Electronic Security Systems Ltd., as its name says engaged in the business of Electronic Security Systems and was incorporated in 1994. The company offers customised solutions to meet security n...
Reports by Zicom Electronic Security Systems Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Zicom Electronic Security Systems Ltd share price today?

The Zicom Electronic Security Systems Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Zicom Electronic Security Systems Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Zicom Electronic Security Systems Ltd is ₹6.60 Cr. as of 02 Aug ‘21

What is the PE and PB ratio of Zicom Electronic Security Systems Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Zicom Electronic Security Systems Ltd is 0 and -0.03 as of 02 Aug ‘21

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Zicom Electronic Security Systems Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Zicom Electronic Security Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Zicom Electronic Security Systems Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 02 Aug ‘21

What is the CAGR of Zicom Electronic Security Systems Ltd?

Zicom Electronic Security Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -48.08%, 3 Years at -49.26%, 1 Year at 3.23%, 6 Month at -25.58%, 3 Month at 10.34% and 1 Month at 14.29%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Zicom Electronic Security Systems Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Zicom Electronic Security Systems Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

