SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹1.6
Prev. Close₹1.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.34
Day's High₹1.6
Day's Low₹1.6
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-38.19
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.6
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
41.22
41.22
41.22
41.22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-198.42
-163.52
-161.88
205.54
Net Worth
-157.2
-122.3
-120.66
246.76
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
2.35
38.02
201.83
422.87
yoy growth (%)
-93.81
-81.16
-52.27
10.26
Raw materials
-6.57
-39.75
-194.95
-394.13
As % of sales
279.57
104.55
96.59
93.2
Employee costs
-2.38
-5.44
-7.17
-7.16
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-29.07
-163.15
-62.6
2.33
Depreciation
-0.46
-0.62
-4.02
-4.43
Tax paid
-2.5
-1.05
0.8
-0.61
Working capital
-66.94
-240.55
54.63
29.37
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-93.81
-81.16
-52.27
10.26
Op profit growth
-81.12
328.84
-382.92
-60.53
EBIT growth
-80.98
470.76
-232.05
-36.9
Net profit growth
-90.51
495.27
-3,700.79
-84.81
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
66
87.94
265.88
713.21
1,117.87
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
66
87.94
265.88
713.21
1,117.87
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.67
60.69
2.99
1.56
4.04
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,532.1
|64.04
|96,081.95
|522.26
|0.65
|6,532.21
|132.88
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
15,473
|0
|93,559.27
|278.55
|0.05
|1,085.67
|360.92
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,371.2
|59.29
|45,360.99
|220.5
|0.51
|3,591.01
|245.77
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
6,007
|191.74
|40,248.91
|60.41
|0
|736.55
|633.62
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
1,810.1
|76.78
|37,224.5
|157.27
|0.5
|3,804.7
|138.83
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Manohar Bidaye
Managing Director
Pramoud Rao
Independent Director
K D Hodavdekar
Addtnl Independent Director
Shanthi Chauhan
501 Silver Metropolis,
Western Exp Highway Goregaon(E,
Maharashtra - 400063
Tel: 91-022-42904290
Website: http://www.zicom.com
Email: investors@zicom.com
Office No 56-2,
Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,
Mumbai - 400093
Tel: 91-22-62638200
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: investor@bigshareonline.com
Summary
Zicom Electronic Security Systems Ltd., as its name says engaged in the business of Electronic Security Systems and was incorporated in 1994. The company offers customised solutions to meet security n...
