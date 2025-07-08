Zicom Electronic Security Systems Ltd Summary

Zicom Electronic Security Systems Ltd., as its name says engaged in the business of Electronic Security Systems and was incorporated in 1994. The company offers customised solutions to meet security needs of the customers in the application areas such as Instrusion & Burglar Alarm, Access Control, Fire Detection, CCTV Surveillance, Electronic Article Surveillance, Remote Video Surveillance, Integrated Building Management, Car Park Management and Smart Card Solutions. The above systems are designed to meet the security needs of residential, retail, commercial and industrial customers.