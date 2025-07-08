iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Zicom Electronic Security Systems Ltd Company Summary

1.6
(3.23%)
Aug 2, 2021|03:27:53 PM

Zicom Electronic Security Systems Ltd Summary

Zicom Electronic Security Systems Ltd., as its name says engaged in the business of Electronic Security Systems and was incorporated in 1994. The company offers customised solutions to meet security needs of the customers in the application areas such as Instrusion & Burglar Alarm, Access Control, Fire Detection, CCTV Surveillance, Electronic Article Surveillance, Remote Video Surveillance, Integrated Building Management, Car Park Management and Smart Card Solutions. The above systems are designed to meet the security needs of residential, retail, commercial and industrial customers.

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.