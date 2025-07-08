Zicom Electronic Security Systems Ltd., as its name says engaged in the business of Electronic Security Systems and was incorporated in 1994. The company offers customised solutions to meet security needs of the customers in the application areas such as Instrusion & Burglar Alarm, Access Control, Fire Detection, CCTV Surveillance, Electronic Article Surveillance, Remote Video Surveillance, Integrated Building Management, Car Park Management and Smart Card Solutions. The above systems are designed to meet the security needs of residential, retail, commercial and industrial customers.
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.