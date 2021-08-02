Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
2.35
38.02
201.83
422.87
yoy growth (%)
-93.81
-81.16
-52.27
10.26
Raw materials
-6.57
-39.75
-194.95
-394.13
As % of sales
279.57
104.55
96.59
93.2
Employee costs
-2.38
-5.44
-7.17
-7.16
As % of sales
101.27
14.3
3.55
1.69
Other costs
-22.16
-145.24
-35.25
-9.01
As % of sales (Other Cost)
942.97
382
17.46
2.13
Operating profit
-28.76
-152.41
-35.54
12.56
OPM
-1,223.82
-400.86
-17.6
2.97
Depreciation
-0.46
-0.62
-4.02
-4.43
Interest expense
-0.04
-10.47
-35.85
-17.92
Other income
0.19
0.35
12.81
12.13
Profit before tax
-29.07
-163.15
-62.6
2.33
Taxes
-2.5
-1.05
0.8
-0.61
Tax rate
8.59
0.64
-1.27
-26.51
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-31.57
-164.2
-61.8
1.71
Exceptional items
-3.33
-203.68
0
0
Net profit
-34.9
-367.88
-61.8
1.71
yoy growth (%)
-90.51
495.27
-3,700.79
-84.81
NPM
-1,485.1
-967.59
-30.61
0.4
