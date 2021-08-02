Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-75.17
-62.72
-36.19
0.88
Op profit growth
-59.81
141.08
-199.78
-32.71
EBIT growth
-40.98
92.97
-318.27
-45.68
Net profit growth
-49.56
57.18
1,899.03
-121.08
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-137.93
-85.2
-13.17
8.42
EBIT margin
-233.03
-98.02
-18.93
5.53
Net profit margin
-256.1
-126.04
-29.89
-0.95
RoCE
-42.91
-31.74
-13.18
6.11
RoNW
9.1
-105.2
-17.43
-0.72
RoA
-11.79
-10.2
-5.2
-0.26
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-41.47
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0.5
Cash EPS
-56.63
-90.28
-62.06
-23.26
Book value per share
-203.68
-21.35
59.99
180.25
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.02
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.01
-0.17
-0.63
-3.41
P/B
0
-0.72
0.65
0.44
EV/EBIDTA
-10.06
-3.2
-8.57
7.34
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
-11.43
Tax payout
1.3
0.65
-1.37
17.5
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
1,620.54
630.91
276.21
168.23
Inventory days
225.74
159.97
84.9
59.54
Creditor days
-342.31
-143.12
-58.75
-23.7
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
13.19
4.19
1.53
-0.87
Net debt / equity
-1.06
-7.4
2.54
1.54
Net debt / op. profit
-9.84
-2.87
-6.69
5.96
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-69.48
-69.21
-80.92
-78.53
Employee costs
-21.42
-15.81
-9.42
-6.99
Other costs
-147.03
-100.17
-22.81
-6.04
