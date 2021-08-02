Zicom Electronic Security Systems Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
41.22
41.22
41.22
41.22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-198.42
-163.52
-161.88
205.54
Net Worth
-157.2
-122.3
-120.66
246.76
Minority Interest
Debt
127.53
126.69
189.34
173.78
Deferred Tax Liability Net
6.17
6.21
6.21
7.42
Total Liabilities
-23.5
10.6
74.89
427.96
Fixed Assets
13.6
23.77
24.24
30.34
Intangible Assets
Investments
25
25
25
56.07
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
2.54
0
2.4
Networking Capital
-63.03
-41.73
23.59
333.31
Inventories
0.18
3.62
26.49
61.72
Inventory Days
27.95
254.3
111.61
Sundry Debtors
2.16
11.56
40.74
98.69
Debtor Days
335.48
391.11
178.47
Other Current Assets
1.51
1.75
9.7
229.57
Sundry Creditors
-41.23
-38.64
-38.12
-38.24
Creditor Days
6,403.8
365.96
69.15
Other Current Liabilities
-25.65
-20.02
-15.22
-18.43
Cash
0.93
1.02
2.06
5.84
Total Assets
-23.5
10.6
74.89
427.96
