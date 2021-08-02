Zicom Electronic Security Systems Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-29.07
-163.15
-62.6
2.33
Depreciation
-0.46
-0.62
-4.02
-4.43
Tax paid
-2.5
-1.05
0.8
-0.61
Working capital
-66.94
-240.55
54.63
29.37
Other operating items
Operating
-98.97
-405.37
-11.18
26.64
Capital expenditure
-19.16
-1.11
9.64
0.18
Free cash flow
-118.13
-406.48
-1.53
26.82
Equity raised
-325.4
411.54
483.33
388.73
Investing
0
-31.07
-7.37
-0.07
Financing
-61.81
31.72
30.28
52.4
Dividends paid
0
0
0
1.01
Net in cash
-505.34
5.7
504.7
468.9
