To the Members of Zicom Electronic Security Systems Limited Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Disclaimer Opinion

We were engaged to audit the Ind AS Standalone Financial Statements of Zicom Electronic Security Systems Limited (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31stMarch 2020, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity) and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and notes to the Ind AS Financial Statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as “ Standalone Financial Statements”).

We do not express an opinion on the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of the entity. Because of the significance of the matters described in the Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion section of our report, we have not been able to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence particularly to ascertain the impact on the Standalone financial statements of the Company of the final outcome of the matters described in the Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion section mentioned herewith to provide a basis for an audit opinion on these Standalone Financial Statements.

Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion

1) Refer Note No. 28.12 of Audited Standalone Financial Statement of the Company which states that the Company has not provided for interest amounting to Rs 3,100 Lakhs for the year on its outstanding loans from Banks and Financial Institution, as the management of the Company is in advanced negotiation with bankers for one time settlement (OTS) of its entire dues and therefore in the opinion of the management, liability as reflected in the Standalone financial statement is sufficient to meet proposed OTS. However in the absence of OTS approval letter from each Lender confirming the final OTS amount we are unable to ascertain the extent of liability that may arise on the Company and whether the liability as reflected in the Standalone financial statement are sufficient due to difficulty in predicting the outcome that may arise in future in estimating the potential impact on the Standalone Financial Statements. Further, since the said loans are NPA balance appearing under the Head Borrowings of the said loans amounting to Rs 12,303 Lakhs is also unconfirmed.

2) Refer Note No. 28.27 of Standalone Financial Statement of the Company regarding the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench (NCLT) vide its order dated March 18, 2020 (received by the Interim Resolution Professional on 11th August, 2020) had directed the commencement of Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) in respect one of the subsidiary company of the Company being Zicom SaaS Private Limited Company under the provisions of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (Code). The Company has an Investment of Rs 2500 Lakhs in the said subsidiary Company. We are unable to ascertain whether the said investment in subsidiary Company requires any diminution due to difficulty in predicting the outcome of the said IBC proceedings that may arise in future and in estimating the potential impact on the Standalone Financial Statements in the said respect.

Further the Company has also received an amount of Rs 2,085 Lakhs deposit for brand from the said subsidiary Company we are unable to ascertain due to difficulty in predicting the outcome that may arise in future and its impact on the Standalone financial statement that may arise that whether the said transaction of brand purchase would now be completed by the said subsidiary company as it is now under CRIP or the Company would have to refund the entire amount.

3) Refer Note No. 28.26 of Audited Standalone Financial Statement of the Company regarding the Company during the year under review has not made provision for doubtful trade receivables amounting to Rs 216 Lakhs as the management is hopeful of its recovery. However, we are unable to comment whether the said balance would be recoverable inview of the fact that it is pending since long time and also majority of it are disputed by the parties due to various reasons and hence we cannot comment amount on amount recoverable from the said parties.

4) Refer Note No. 28.15 Audited Standalone Financial Statement of the Company which states that the Company has been incurring constant losses, the Companys accumulated losses aggregate to Rs 40,290 Lakhs resulting in complete erosion of its net worth. Further, as of that date, companys liabilities exceeded its assets. These factors along with other matters as set forth in said note raise substantial doubt about the companys ability to continue as a going concern in the foreseeable future. However, the companys Standalone financial statement has been prepared on going concern basis.

5) The Company during the year under review has defaulted/ delayed in the payments as well as there has been defaults/ delay in filing of returns of statutory dues comprising of Goods and Service Tax (GST) further set off taken in books are ineligible in view of non- payment to vendors as well as non filing of return, Service Tax, Central Sales Tax, Value Added Tax, Professional Tax, Provident Fund, Employee State Insurance, Labour Welfare Fund, Tax Deduction at Source. Further due to the said nonpayment and other irregularities Company has received various notices from statutory authorities which is shown under the head Contingent Liabilities having significant amount of Rs 5291 Lakhs and hence we are unable to ascertain consequential impact of the same on the audited standalone financial statement of penalties, prosecutions that may arise on the Company on account of such delay/defaults in statutory dues due to difficulty in predicting the outcome that may arise in future.

6) Refer Note No. 25.19 of Audited Standalone Financial Statement of the Company which states that certain balances under the heads Trade Receivables, Borrowings, Loans, Trade Payables, Other Current Assets and Other Current Liabilities are subject to confirmations from the respective parties and consequential reconciliation, if any the impact of the same which may arise in future is presently unascertainable.

Emphasis of Matter

1) Refer Note No. 28.16 of Audited Standalone Financial Statement of the Company regarding During the year under review, the Company has written off doubtful recovery of debtors amounting to Rs. 816.37 Lakhs; advance to suppliers amounting to Rs. 29.84 Lakhs and deposits amounting to Rs.47.76 Lakhs as the same were outstanding for a long time and the management was doubtful of its recovery/performance. Further, the company has also written back advances received from customers to the extent of Rs. 72.29 Lakhs, Trade Payable of Rs. 9.59 Lakhs and other payable amount of Rs. 143.45 Lakhs as the said amount are very old payable and as per management estimate no longer payable. The Net effect of the same is given under the head Other Expenses- Sundry Balance Written off (Net).

2) Refer Note No. 28.14 of Audited Standalone Financial Statement of the Company which states that based on the management estimates there are no future economic benefits expected from the said goodwill which has arise on account of acquisition of a then subsidiary of the Company in 2010. Hence, goodwill has been reversed during the year under review amounting to Rs 909 Lakhs. Further, the Company has also impaired certain tangible asset comprising of Plant & Equipment which were obsolete and no longer usable amounting to Rs 62 Lakhs. The effect of the said is given under the head Other Expenes- Impairment of Asset.

3) Refer Note No. 28.28 of Audited Standalone Financial Statement of the Company regarding managements current assessment of the Companys assets and liabilities in view of prevailing Covid-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdown and conclusion based on such assessment that the carrying value of the assets are recoverable and no uncertainty exists on meeting the liabilities in the foreseeable future. The impact of the global health pandemic may be different from that estimated as at the date of approval of these Standalone financial statements. Considering the continuing uncertainty, as explained, the management will continue to closely monitor any material changes to future economic conditions.

4) Refer Note No. 28.13 of Audited Standalone Financial Statement of the Company regarding Central Bank of India had invoked shares of the Company pledged by promoter Group Company in respect of loan taken by the Company. As the said loan was Non performing Asset bank had invoked and sold 500,000 shares held by a promoter group Company and adjusted against outstanding loan balance of the Company. Balance payable to the promoter group Company on account of such invocation has been shown under the head borrowings from related party and impact of such invocation has disclosed under the head exceptional item amounting to Rs 333 Lakhs.

Our opinion is not disclaimed in respect of matters described in Emphasis of matter.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act, with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total Comprehensive Income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our responsibility is to conduct an audit of the entitys Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with Standards on Auditing and to issue an auditors report. However, because of the matters described in the Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion section of our report, we were not able to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to provide a basis for an audit opinion on these Standalone Financial Statements. We are independent of the entity in accordance with the ethical requirements of the Code of Ethics issued by ICAI and as prescribed under the laws and regulations applicable to the entity. We have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the “Annexure A” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) As described in the Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion paragraph, we sought but were unable to obtain all the information and explanations in regards to the matters described in Basis of Disclaimer Opinion which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. However, this is to be read along with the significance of the matters described in the “Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion” paragraph and the corresponding implications on the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company.

c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss, Statement of Changes in Equity and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements for matters other then Basis of disclaimer opinion comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This is to be read along with the significance of the matters described in the “Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion” paragraph and the corresponding implications on the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company.

e) The matters described in the Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion paragraph above, in our opinion, may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company.

f) On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors as on 31stMarch, 2020 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors is disqualified as on 31stMarch, 2020 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”. Our report expresses disclaimer opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

h) The reservation relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion paragraph above.

i) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, no remuneration is paid by the Company to its directors during the year and hence the provisions of section 197 (16) of the Act are not applicable.

j) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the implications of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements. However, the same should be read with the possible effects of the matters described in the Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion paragraph; ii. The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivatives contract, for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and

iii. There were no amount which were required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

Annexure A to the Auditors Report

In terms of the information and explanations given to us and the books and records examined by us and on the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate, we further report as under:

1. Property, Plant and Equipments

a) As per the information and explanation given to us the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipments. b) As explained to us, the Property, Plant and Equipments have been physically verified by the management as per a phased programme of verification. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its fixed assets. The discrepancies noticed on such verification were not material and have been properly dealt with in the Companys books of accounts. c) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

2. Inventory

As explained to us, the management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year.

In our opinion, the procedures of physical verification of inventory followed by the management needs to be strengthened in relation to the size of the Company and the nature of its business.

In our opinion, the Company is maintaining proper records of inventory. The discrepancies noticed on such verification between physical inventories and the book records which were material in relation to the operations of the Company have been properly dealt with in the Companys books of account.

3. Loans to parties of Directors interest

According to the information and explanations provided to us and as per the records examined by us, during the year, the Company has not granted any unsecured loans to bodies corporate representing the parties listed in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Act.

4. Loans/Guarantees/Investments in / Provision of Security to certain parties

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans and investments made.

5. Acceptance of Deposits

According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted deposits as per the directives issued by Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under.

6. Maintenance of Cost Records

The Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under section (1) of section 148 of the Act. The Company during the year under review does not have any manufacturing facility and hence the said clause was not applicable.

7. Undisputed & Disputed Statutory Dues

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the records verified by us, the Company is not regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues involving Provident Fund, Investor Education and Protection Fund, Professional Tax, Employee State Insurance, Customs Duty, Value Added Tax, Income Tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Goods & Service Tax and other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities and the arrears under the above heads which were due for more than six months from the date they become payable as at the close of the year are

1) Value Added Taxes amounting to Rs 17.12 Lakhs,

2) Dividend Distribution Tax amounting to Rs 49.35 Lakhs and

3) Income Tax (TDS) amounting to Rs 81.34 Lakhs

4) Provident Fund amounting to Rs 7.67 Lakhs

5) Professional Tax amounting to Rs 0.82 Lakhs

6) Employee State Insurance amounting to Rs 0.08 Lakhs.

(b) As per explanations provided to us and according to the records of the Company, the following are the particulars of disputed dues on account of Income Tax that have not been deposited:

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs. in Lacs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Sales Tax- Maharashtra Disallowance of Input Tax Credit 3.82 FY 12-13 Joint Commissioner Of Appeals Sales Tax- Maharashtra Disallowance of Input Tax Credit 3649.63 FY 14-15 Joint Commissioner Of Appeals Sales Tax- Maharashtra Disallowance of Input Tax Credit 1100.62 FY 15-16 Joint Commissioner Of Appeals GST Disallowance of Credit 17.91 FY 17-18 Assessing Officer-AO not passed GST Disallowance of Credit 20.65 FY 18-19 Assessing Officer-AO not passed Sales Tax- Gujarat Disallowance of Input Tax Credit 0.14 FY 12-13 Joint Commissioner Of Appeals Sales Tax- Gujarat Disallowance of Input Tax Credit 2.33 FY 13-14 Joint Commissioner Of Appeals Sales Tax- Gujarat Disallowance of Input Tax Credit 1.09 FY 14-15 Joint Commissioner Of Appeals Sales Tax- Gujarat Disallowance of Input Tax Credit 2.17 FY 15-16 Joint Commissioner Of Appeals Sales Tax- Gujarat Disallowance of Input Tax Credit 0.40 FY 16-17 Joint Commissioner Of Appeals Sales Tax- Karnataka Disallowance of Input Tax Credit 68.78 FY 13-14 Joint Commissioner Of Appeals Sales Tax- Karnataka Disallowance of Input Tax Credit 94.24 FY 14-15 Joint Commissioner Of Appeals Sales Tax-Kerala Disallowance of Input Tax Credit 27.49 till 11-12 Joint Commissioner Of Appeals Sales Tax-Kerala Disallowance of Input Tax Credit 0.64 FY 12-13 Joint Commissioner Of Appeals Sales Tax-Kerala Disallowance of Input Tax Credit 0.14 FY 13-14 Joint Commissioner Of Appeals Sales Tax-Kerala Disallowance of Input Tax Credit 1.38 FY 14-15 Joint Commissioner Of Appeals Sales Tax-Kerala Disallowance of Input Tax Credit 0.10 FY 15-16 Joint Commissioner Of Appeals Sales Tax-Kerala Disallowance of Input Tax Credit 36.23 FY 16-17 Joint Commissioner Of Appeals Sales Tax-West Bengal Disallowance of Input Tax Credit 36.18 FY 15-16 Joint Commissioner Of Appeals Sales Tax-West Bengal Disallowance of Input Tax Credit 11.68 FY 16-17 Joint Commissioner Of Appeals Income Tax Disallowance of Expenses and penalty thereon 6.61 FY 08-09 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax Disallowance of Expenses and penalty thereon 84.72 FY 11-12 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax Transfer pricing adjustment and penalty there on 58.35 FY 12-13 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax Transfer pricing adjustment and penalty thereon 66.04 FY 13-14 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals)

8. Loans from Banks/Financial Institutions/ Government/Debentures

Based on our audit procedures, books of account and as explained to us, we are of the opinion that, during the year, the Company has defaulted in repayment of dues to any banks as well as financial institution the same is given in table below. Further, No debentures were issued or were outstanding during the year. Further as stated in the Independent Auditors report that the Company has not provided for interest amounting to Rs 3,100 Lakhs for the year on its outstanding loans from Banks and Financial Institution.

Name of Bank Amount (in Rs. lakhs) Industrial Development Bank of India 6,100.49 Bank of Baroda 3,185.25 Union Bank Of India 1,907.73 Allahabad Bank 2,585.87 Central bank of India 4,437.60 The Saraswat Co op Bank Ltd 2,525.66 DBS Bank 913.31 Total Amount 21,655.91

9. Proceeds of Public issue (including debt instruments) /Term Loans

The Company has not raised any money during the year through initial / further public offer (including debt instruments). Also, the Company has not availed any term loans during the current or earlier years and hence the matter of application of the same doesnt arise.

10. Frauds on or by the Company

During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud on or by the company or its officers, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of such case by the management.

11. Managerial Remuneration

During under our review, the Company has not provided managerial remuneration and hence provision of section 197 is not applicable to the Company.

12. Nidhi Companies

The Company is not a Nidhi company during the year under review and hence, the criteria as stipulated under Nidhi Rules 2014 is not applicable to the Company.

13. Related Party Transactions

As per the information and explanations given during the course of our verification, in our opinion, all transactions with the related parties made by the Company were in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, to the extent applicable to the Company during the year. The relevant details in respect of the same have been appropriately disclosed as per the requirements of the Accounting Standard.

14. Preferential Issue

During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures and hence the requirements of Section 42 of the Act are not applicable.

15. Non-cash Transactions with Directors, etc.

As per the information and explanations provided to us, during the year, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with the directors within the purview of Section 192 of the Act.

16. Provisions of 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act,1934

As per the information and explanations provided to us and based on the overall operations of the Company, the Company is a Non-banking Finance Company within the definition of Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and has been registered as such with the RBI.

Annexure B to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Zicom Electronic Security Systems Limited (“the Company”) as of 31st March, 2020 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone financial statements of the Company comprising Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2020, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity) and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and notes to the Standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as “the Standalone Financial Statements”).

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls :

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility :

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting and the Standards on Auditing, issued by the ICAI deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those standards and the Guidance Note that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting :

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting :

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion:

In our opinion, the Company does not have, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were not operating effectively as at March 31st, 2020, there have been lapses with regards to Trade Receivable and Loans and Advances, Statutory Dues based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company and hence we have considered disclaimer of opinion considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.