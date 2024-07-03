iifl-logo-icon 1
Parin Furniture Ltd Share Price

383
(-0.52%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

  Open366.6
  Day's High383
  52 Wk High410.95
  Prev. Close385
  Day's Low366.6
  52 Wk Low 106.4
  Turnover (lac)5.74
  P/E211.6
  Face Value10
  Book Value0
  EPS1.81
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)425.82
  Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Parin Furniture Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

366.6

Prev. Close

385

Turnover(Lac.)

5.74

Day's High

383

Day's Low

366.6

52 Week's High

410.95

52 Week's Low

106.4

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

425.82

P/E

211.6

EPS

1.81

Divi. Yield

0

Parin Furniture Ltd Corporate Action

13 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

13 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Aug, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Parin Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Parin Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:17 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.01%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.01%

Non-Promoter- 26.98%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Parin Furniture Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.12

11.12

11.12

11.12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

38.95

36.95

34.3

31.41

Net Worth

50.07

48.07

45.42

42.53

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

75.39

82.77

66.28

58.55

yoy growth (%)

-8.91

24.87

13.21

Raw materials

-48.36

-56.58

-47.21

-39.03

As % of sales

64.14

68.35

71.23

66.66

Employee costs

-7.59

-5.05

-4.09

-4.48

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.93

4.66

3.16

2.06

Depreciation

-1.56

-1.06

-0.5

-0.76

Tax paid

-1.04

-1.75

-0.8

-0.7

Working capital

8.11

2.66

19.16

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-8.91

24.87

13.21

Op profit growth

-10.11

53.91

17.05

EBIT growth

-11.99

44.25

2.24

Net profit growth

-0.69

23.23

74.01

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

81.93

81.19

76.53

83.91

67.05

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

81.93

81.19

76.53

83.91

67.05

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.19

0.54

1.07

0.55

0.53

Parin Furniture Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Parin Furniture Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director

Umesh Dhirajlal Nandani

E D & Wholetime Director

Parin Umeshbhai Nandani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Dayalal Harjivanbhai Kesharia

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shweta Chirag Kathrani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Pranav Vinodkumar Manek

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Parin Furniture Ltd

Summary

Parin Furniture Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Parin Furniture Private Limited on September 12, 2006. Further, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Parin Furniture Limited on April 04, 2018.The Company is mainly engaged in the business of Manufacturing of Furniture and Companys products includes hospital furniture, education furniture and household furniture like sofa-set, dining table with chairs, centre tables, motorised and non motorised recliner chair etc. The Company is having a high flexibility to cater to a wide range of products in various categories such as Institutional Furniture which covers Office Furniture, Educational Furniture (From KG to PG), Health Care Furniture (Isolation beds, Fowler Beds, Motorized Beds, Support Furniture etc.) all types of Non Medical Furniture over and above having inherent strengths of Home Furniture range covering living room, dining room and bed room. In fact, Public Seating System (Waiting Area Chairs) is another major segment where it has developed strength through product development and channel sales.The Companys business network is spread in 18 States. It has COCO Flagship Retail Stores and around 900 dealers associated with the company. It has huge stock keeping facilities having storage area with strong supply chain management. In addition to this, it created spacious, specially designed showrooms for display of its va
Company FAQs

What is the Parin Enterprises Ltd share price today?

The Parin Enterprises Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹383 today.

What is the Market Cap of Parin Enterprises Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Parin Enterprises Ltd is ₹425.82 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Parin Enterprises Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Parin Enterprises Ltd is 211.6 and 8.50 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Parin Enterprises Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Parin Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Parin Enterprises Ltd is ₹106.4 and ₹410.95 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Parin Enterprises Ltd?

Parin Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 45.37%, 3 Years at 69.25%, 1 Year at 242.12%, 6 Month at 82.38%, 3 Month at 21.20% and 1 Month at -3.04%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Parin Enterprises Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Parin Enterprises Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.02 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.98 %

