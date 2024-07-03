SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹366.6
Prev. Close₹385
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.74
Day's High₹383
Day's Low₹366.6
52 Week's High₹410.95
52 Week's Low₹106.4
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)425.82
P/E211.6
EPS1.81
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.12
11.12
11.12
11.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
38.95
36.95
34.3
31.41
Net Worth
50.07
48.07
45.42
42.53
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
75.39
82.77
66.28
58.55
yoy growth (%)
-8.91
24.87
13.21
Raw materials
-48.36
-56.58
-47.21
-39.03
As % of sales
64.14
68.35
71.23
66.66
Employee costs
-7.59
-5.05
-4.09
-4.48
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.93
4.66
3.16
2.06
Depreciation
-1.56
-1.06
-0.5
-0.76
Tax paid
-1.04
-1.75
-0.8
-0.7
Working capital
8.11
2.66
19.16
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-8.91
24.87
13.21
Op profit growth
-10.11
53.91
17.05
EBIT growth
-11.99
44.25
2.24
Net profit growth
-0.69
23.23
74.01
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
81.93
81.19
76.53
83.91
67.05
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
81.93
81.19
76.53
83.91
67.05
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.19
0.54
1.07
0.55
0.53
Chairman / Executive Director
Umesh Dhirajlal Nandani
E D & Wholetime Director
Parin Umeshbhai Nandani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Dayalal Harjivanbhai Kesharia
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shweta Chirag Kathrani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Pranav Vinodkumar Manek
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Parin Furniture Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Parin Furniture Private Limited on September 12, 2006. Further, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Parin Furniture Limited on April 04, 2018.The Company is mainly engaged in the business of Manufacturing of Furniture and Companys products includes hospital furniture, education furniture and household furniture like sofa-set, dining table with chairs, centre tables, motorised and non motorised recliner chair etc. The Company is having a high flexibility to cater to a wide range of products in various categories such as Institutional Furniture which covers Office Furniture, Educational Furniture (From KG to PG), Health Care Furniture (Isolation beds, Fowler Beds, Motorized Beds, Support Furniture etc.) all types of Non Medical Furniture over and above having inherent strengths of Home Furniture range covering living room, dining room and bed room. In fact, Public Seating System (Waiting Area Chairs) is another major segment where it has developed strength through product development and channel sales.The Companys business network is spread in 18 States. It has COCO Flagship Retail Stores and around 900 dealers associated with the company. It has huge stock keeping facilities having storage area with strong supply chain management. In addition to this, it created spacious, specially designed showrooms for display of its va
The Parin Enterprises Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹383 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Parin Enterprises Ltd is ₹425.82 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Parin Enterprises Ltd is 211.6 and 8.50 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Parin Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Parin Enterprises Ltd is ₹106.4 and ₹410.95 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Parin Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 45.37%, 3 Years at 69.25%, 1 Year at 242.12%, 6 Month at 82.38%, 3 Month at 21.20% and 1 Month at -3.04%.
