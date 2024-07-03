Summary

Parin Furniture Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Parin Furniture Private Limited on September 12, 2006. Further, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Parin Furniture Limited on April 04, 2018.The Company is mainly engaged in the business of Manufacturing of Furniture and Companys products includes hospital furniture, education furniture and household furniture like sofa-set, dining table with chairs, centre tables, motorised and non motorised recliner chair etc. The Company is having a high flexibility to cater to a wide range of products in various categories such as Institutional Furniture which covers Office Furniture, Educational Furniture (From KG to PG), Health Care Furniture (Isolation beds, Fowler Beds, Motorized Beds, Support Furniture etc.) all types of Non Medical Furniture over and above having inherent strengths of Home Furniture range covering living room, dining room and bed room. In fact, Public Seating System (Waiting Area Chairs) is another major segment where it has developed strength through product development and channel sales.The Companys business network is spread in 18 States. It has COCO Flagship Retail Stores and around 900 dealers associated with the company. It has huge stock keeping facilities having storage area with strong supply chain management. In addition to this, it created spacious, specially designed showrooms for display of its va

