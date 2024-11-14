Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

PARIN ENTERPRISES LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 14-Nov-2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the Half Yearly ended September 2024. Parin Enterprises Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 4 Oct 2024 4 Oct 2024

Parin Furniture Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 04, 2024 regarding investment by acquiring 51% stake in Umerin Global Private Limited.

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 13 Aug 2024

Parin Furniture Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 13, 2024 for Fixing the date of 18th Annual General Meeting of the Company and other matters.

Board Meeting 5 Jun 2024 5 Jun 2024

Parin Furniture Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 05, 2024 for Re-appointment of Mr. Parin Umeshbhai Nandani (DIN: 02343309) as Whole-Time Director of the Company for further term of 5(Five) years w.e.f 10th June 2024 subject to approval of the Members of the Company at ensuing General Meeting. Parin Furniture Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Appointment of Mr PARIN UMESHBHAI NANDANI as Executive Director of the company w.e.f. Jun 10, 2024.

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 15 May 2024