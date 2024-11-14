iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Parin Furniture Ltd Board Meeting

380
(-1.30%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Parin Furniture CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
PARIN ENTERPRISES LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 14-Nov-2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the Half Yearly ended September 2024. Parin Enterprises Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting4 Oct 20244 Oct 2024
Parin Furniture Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 04, 2024 regarding investment by acquiring 51% stake in Umerin Global Private Limited.
Board Meeting13 Aug 202413 Aug 2024
Parin Furniture Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 13, 2024 for Fixing the date of 18th Annual General Meeting of the Company and other matters.
Board Meeting5 Jun 20245 Jun 2024
Parin Furniture Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 05, 2024 for Re-appointment of Mr. Parin Umeshbhai Nandani (DIN: 02343309) as Whole-Time Director of the Company for further term of 5(Five) years w.e.f 10th June 2024 subject to approval of the Members of the Company at ensuing General Meeting. Parin Furniture Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Appointment of Mr PARIN UMESHBHAI NANDANI as Executive Director of the company w.e.f. Jun 10, 2024.
Board Meeting23 May 202415 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Parin Furniture Limited has submitted to the exchange the Financial Results for the period ended 31st March 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 23/05/2024)

Parin Furniture: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Parin Furniture Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.