|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-9.16
25.13
Op profit growth
-16.85
36.16
EBIT growth
-13.15
30.82
Net profit growth
-10.9
19.95
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
13.01
14.21
13.06
EBIT margin
12.44
13.02
12.45
Net profit margin
5.4
5.51
5.75
RoCE
10.56
13.43
RoNW
2.04
2.51
RoA
1.14
1.42
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
3.72
4.18
3.45
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
1.91
2.76
2.62
Book value per share
47.19
43.48
39.32
Valuation ratios
P/E
12.26
15.36
P/CEPS
18.56
20.18
P/B
1.17
1.34
EV/EBIDTA
7.39
9.23
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-29.39
-34.57
-29.13
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
186.86
137.78
Inventory days
229.8
208.58
Creditor days
-78.92
-84.86
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.61
-2.86
-2.83
Net debt / equity
0.68
0.72
0.61
Net debt / op. profit
3.64
2.95
3.06
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-55.42
-56.43
-57.34
Employee costs
-13.54
-11.02
-12.2
Other costs
-18.01
-18.32
-17.38
