iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Parin Furniture Ltd Key Ratios

390
(-0.26%)
Jan 17, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Parin Furniture Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-9.16

25.13

Op profit growth

-16.85

36.16

EBIT growth

-13.15

30.82

Net profit growth

-10.9

19.95

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

13.01

14.21

13.06

EBIT margin

12.44

13.02

12.45

Net profit margin

5.4

5.51

5.75

RoCE

10.56

13.43

RoNW

2.04

2.51

RoA

1.14

1.42

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

3.72

4.18

3.45

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

1.91

2.76

2.62

Book value per share

47.19

43.48

39.32

Valuation ratios

P/E

12.26

15.36

P/CEPS

18.56

20.18

P/B

1.17

1.34

EV/EBIDTA

7.39

9.23

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-29.39

-34.57

-29.13

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

186.86

137.78

Inventory days

229.8

208.58

Creditor days

-78.92

-84.86

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.61

-2.86

-2.83

Net debt / equity

0.68

0.72

0.61

Net debt / op. profit

3.64

2.95

3.06

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-55.42

-56.43

-57.34

Employee costs

-13.54

-11.02

-12.2

Other costs

-18.01

-18.32

-17.38

Parin Furniture : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Parin Furniture Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.