|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
75.39
82.77
66.28
58.55
yoy growth (%)
-8.91
24.87
13.21
Raw materials
-48.36
-56.58
-47.21
-39.03
As % of sales
64.14
68.35
71.23
66.66
Employee costs
-7.59
-5.05
-4.09
-4.48
As % of sales
10.07
6.1
6.18
7.66
Other costs
-12.21
-13.09
-9.74
-10.57
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.2
15.82
14.7
18.05
Operating profit
7.22
8.03
5.22
4.46
OPM
9.58
9.71
7.87
7.61
Depreciation
-1.56
-1.06
-0.5
-0.76
Interest expense
-2.66
-2.83
-2.03
-3.01
Other income
0.93
0.52
0.48
1.38
Profit before tax
3.93
4.66
3.16
2.06
Taxes
-1.04
-1.75
-0.8
-0.7
Tax rate
-26.65
-37.65
-25.37
-34.33
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.88
2.9
2.35
1.35
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.88
2.9
2.35
1.35
yoy growth (%)
-0.69
23.23
74.01
NPM
3.82
3.51
3.55
2.31
