Parin Furniture Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

380
(-0.78%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

75.39

82.77

66.28

58.55

yoy growth (%)

-8.91

24.87

13.21

Raw materials

-48.36

-56.58

-47.21

-39.03

As % of sales

64.14

68.35

71.23

66.66

Employee costs

-7.59

-5.05

-4.09

-4.48

As % of sales

10.07

6.1

6.18

7.66

Other costs

-12.21

-13.09

-9.74

-10.57

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.2

15.82

14.7

18.05

Operating profit

7.22

8.03

5.22

4.46

OPM

9.58

9.71

7.87

7.61

Depreciation

-1.56

-1.06

-0.5

-0.76

Interest expense

-2.66

-2.83

-2.03

-3.01

Other income

0.93

0.52

0.48

1.38

Profit before tax

3.93

4.66

3.16

2.06

Taxes

-1.04

-1.75

-0.8

-0.7

Tax rate

-26.65

-37.65

-25.37

-34.33

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.88

2.9

2.35

1.35

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.88

2.9

2.35

1.35

yoy growth (%)

-0.69

23.23

74.01

NPM

3.82

3.51

3.55

2.31

