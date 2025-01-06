iifl-logo-icon 1
Parin Furniture Ltd Cash Flow Statement

380
(-0.78%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Parin Furniture FINANCIALS

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.93

4.66

3.16

2.06

Depreciation

-1.56

-1.06

-0.5

-0.76

Tax paid

-1.04

-1.75

-0.8

-0.7

Working capital

8.11

2.66

19.16

Other operating items

Operating

9.43

4.5

21.01

Capital expenditure

0.72

5.94

4.47

Free cash flow

10.16

10.44

25.48

Equity raised

62.82

57

42.31

Investing

0

0

4.06

Financing

4.14

11.64

15.37

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

77.13

79.08

87.22

