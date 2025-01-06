Parin Furniture Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.93
4.66
3.16
2.06
Depreciation
-1.56
-1.06
-0.5
-0.76
Tax paid
-1.04
-1.75
-0.8
-0.7
Working capital
8.11
2.66
19.16
Other operating items
Operating
9.43
4.5
21.01
Capital expenditure
0.72
5.94
4.47
Free cash flow
10.16
10.44
25.48
Equity raised
62.82
57
42.31
Investing
0
0
4.06
Financing
4.14
11.64
15.37
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
77.13
79.08
87.22
