Parin Furniture Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.12
11.12
11.12
11.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
38.95
36.95
34.3
31.41
Net Worth
50.07
48.07
45.42
42.53
Minority Interest
Debt
36.2
34.91
29.17
27.31
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
86.27
82.98
74.59
69.84
Fixed Assets
6.06
4.94
5.66
6.49
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.06
4.06
4.06
4.06
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.36
0.21
0.19
0.01
Networking Capital
74.43
68.43
62.54
56.13
Inventories
43.4
44.69
30.43
28.3
Inventory Days
147.3
124.78
Sundry Debtors
40.95
57.74
44.82
32.46
Debtor Days
216.96
143.13
Other Current Assets
6.49
5.92
4.98
7.89
Sundry Creditors
-13.34
-36.17
-13.32
-9.65
Creditor Days
64.48
42.55
Other Current Liabilities
-3.07
-3.75
-4.37
-2.87
Cash
1.38
5.33
2.14
3.15
Total Assets
86.29
82.97
74.59
69.84
