Parin Furniture Ltd Summary

Parin Furniture Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Parin Furniture Private Limited on September 12, 2006. Further, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Parin Furniture Limited on April 04, 2018.The Company is mainly engaged in the business of Manufacturing of Furniture and Companys products includes hospital furniture, education furniture and household furniture like sofa-set, dining table with chairs, centre tables, motorised and non motorised recliner chair etc. The Company is having a high flexibility to cater to a wide range of products in various categories such as Institutional Furniture which covers Office Furniture, Educational Furniture (From KG to PG), Health Care Furniture (Isolation beds, Fowler Beds, Motorized Beds, Support Furniture etc.) all types of Non Medical Furniture over and above having inherent strengths of Home Furniture range covering living room, dining room and bed room. In fact, Public Seating System (Waiting Area Chairs) is another major segment where it has developed strength through product development and channel sales.The Companys business network is spread in 18 States. It has COCO Flagship Retail Stores and around 900 dealers associated with the company. It has huge stock keeping facilities having storage area with strong supply chain management. In addition to this, it created spacious, specially designed showrooms for display of its various products like home furniture, office furniture, hospital furniture, institutional furniture etc.The Company obtained certifications like ISO- 9001:2015, ISO-14001:2015, ISO-13485:2012, OHSAS 18001:2007 & Assured Green Guard Business. Apart from this, it also has registered membership of BIFMA Certification.The Company acquired 19 lacs Equity Share of Rs. 10 each of M/s. Pearl Furniture Private Limited holding 98.45% and made it the Subsidiary Company of the Company effective from 01 June, 2017. In September 2018, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 30,00,000 equity shares by raising capital from public. Company has been associated with some of the prestigious projects for furniture such as Swarnim Gujarat Sports Foundation, Shree Patel Seva Samaj - Aatkot, Porbandar Nagrik Sahakari Bank, Divine Life Hospital - Kutch, Transglobe, Rajasthan Council of School Education, Maa Education, Trendsutra, Pranav Overseas LLP, Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, IIT Guwahati, Sarva Siksha Abhiyan-Gujarat , IIT Gandhinagar & various Medical Colleges falling under the AIIMS umbrella. Moreover, it supplied Waiting Area Seating Systems at airports of the country to bid & win a global tender for Airport Seating Systems such as Aai, Port-Blair - 3 Seater Chair, AAI for Jammu Airport, Trichy International Airport, Airports Authority Of India, Varanasni, Public Implementation Unit and in technical collaboration with C.C.M Srl Group, Italy.