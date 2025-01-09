Parin Furniture Ltd Management Discussions

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS:

Our Company is moving firmly in it‘s visionary & strategy based market penetration. India has been witnessing a major surge in demand in the education, health care segments being spear headed by Government & Non Government Institutions, over and above Corporate Business Spending and a consistently increasing e -commerce market spread.

Indias real GDP grew by 8.2% in FY24, posting growth of over 7% for a third consecutive year, driven by stable consumption demand and steadily improving investment demand. (source - https://www.ibef.org/economy/economic-survey-2023-24)

The positive developents in the manufacturing sector, driven by production capacity expansion, government policy support, heightened M&A activity and PE/VC-led investment are creating a robust pipeline for the countrys sustained economic growth in the years to come.

The Indian manufacturing industry generated 16-17% of Indias GDP pre-pandemic and is projected to be one of the fastest growing sectors. With 17% of the nations GDP and over 27.3 million workers, the manufacturing sector plays a significant role in the Indian economy. Through the implementation of different programmes and policies, the Indian government hopes to have 25% of the economys output come from manufacturing by 2025. India has the capacity to export goods worth US$ 1 trillion by 2030 and is on the road to becoming a major global manufacturing hub.

Further rising number of medical facilities will boost the demand for medical devices in the market. The medical devices sector in India is projected to reach US$ 50 billion by 2025. India has the largest population in the world in the age bracket of 5-24 years with 580 million people, presenting a huge opportunity in the education sector. The education sector in India was estimated to be worth US$ 117 billion in FY20 and is expected to reach US$ 225 billion by FY25.

All these and many more factors have fueled the organization‘s efforts to becoming a major player in India in the health care & education furniture products industry.

OVERVIEW AND OUTLOOK OF COMPANYS BUSINESS :

Our Company has been associated with some of the prestigious projects for furniture such as Swarnim Gujarat Sports Foundation, Shree Patel Seva Samaj - Aatkot, Porbandar Nagrik Sahakari Bank, Divine Life Hospital - Kutch, Transglobe, Rajasthan Council of School Education, Maa Education, Trendsutra, Pranav Overseas LLP, Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, IIT Guwahati, Sarva Siksha Abhiyan-Gujarat , IIT Gandhinagar & various Medical Colleges falling under the AIIMS umbrella. Moreover, we have supplied Waiting Area Seating Systems at airports of the country which gave us the confidence to bid & win a global tender for Airport Seating Systems s uc h as Aai, Port-Blair - 3 Seater Chair, AAI Chennai, AAI Juhu-ONGC, Gwalior, AAI Dehradun, AAI for Jammu Airport, Trichy International Airport, Airports Authority Of India, Varanasni, Public Implementation Unitand in technical collaboration with C.C.M Srl Group, Italy. In the health care sector, our Company has successfully executed high value orders for Medical & Non Medical Furniture for various Project Implementation Units (PIU‘s), HLL Infratech Services P Ltd (Under the Government of India Health & Family Welfare Dept), multiple AIIMS, U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research, Andhra Pradesh Medical Services & Infrastructure Development Corporation(APMSIDC), Engineering Projects (Inida) Limited (EPIL), AAI_Guwahati, West Bengal Medical Services Corporation (wbmsc) Kolkata, so on. As stated earlier, we are now poised in a very strong position with our affiliation with Airports Authority of India.

OUR PRODUCT RANGE :

Our Company is having a high flexibility to cater to a wide range of products in various categories such as Institutional Furniture which covers Office Furniture, Educational Furniture (From KG to PG), Health Care Furniture (Isolation beds, Fowler Beds, Motorized Beds, Support Furniture etc.) all types of Non Medical Furniture over and above having inherent strengths of Home Furniture range covering living room, dining room and bed room. In fact, Public Seating System (Waiting Area Chairs) is another major segment where we have developed strength through product development and channel sales.

CUSTOMER WISE PERFORMANCE IS AS UNDER:

Product wise bifurcation is not feasible to provide as the company is dealing into various products in one segment only and hence category wise/ customer based data is given as below :

Customer Sum of Total (Rs. in Lakhs) Government Project 3434.51 Institutional / Private Project 4273.07 Online 33.84 Retailer & Wholesaler 184.28 Total 7925.7

And as stated aforesaid, Company has only one segment , hence segment wise performance is not applicable.

STRENGTHS, OPPORTUNITIES, RISKS AND CONCERNS

Strength

Our core purpose is "To serve the world with better lifestyle". Our business network is spread in 8 States. We consistently introduce new design in our products. We have integrated in-house capabilities to market, distribute and retail our conceptualized furniture. We also have team of experienced, highly professional and skilled manpower. We understand the customer needs, market trends mapping and provide value for money products.

Your company have ventured into new business of manufacture , trading i.e.buying, selling, dealing in, automobiles, motorcars, lorries, buses, vans, motorcycles, cycle-cars, motor, scooters, carriages, amphibious vehicles, and vehicles suitable for propulsion on land, sea, or in the air. or in any combination thereof and vehicles of all descriptions, whether propelled or assisted by means of petrol, diesel, spirit, steam, gas, electrical or other power, and of internal combustion and other engines, chassis-bodies and other components, parts and accessories and maintenance thereof. Further to carry on the business of Mobile Devices, Tablets, Telecom Accessories and other related gadgets.

And to carry on the business as developers, builders, erect, demolish, alter, repair or remodel, to act as contractors, estate agents, engineers, consulting engineers, supervisors, management consultants, advisors, architects, erectors, constructors, interior decorators of building, convention centre, business centre, club house, entertainment centre, roads, infrastructure facilities, school, colleges, hospital, malls, retail spaces, shopping arcade, house, apartment, structures, shelters, warehouses and or residential, office, industrial, institutional or commercial complex, Co-operative housing Societies, township, holiday resorts, hotels, motels, information technology parks, special economic zones, special tourism Zones., and any such special zones and to purchase, sale, resale, trade, transfer, give, on leave and License Our diversified business portfolio enables us to cater a wide range of preferences & consumer segment.

Challenges i.e. Risk and Concern:

The prime challenges faced by the Company are Legal Boundaries, Economical Changes, Globalization and Regulatory proceedings, Technological and Political changes are the key challenges for the growth of Business.

Our Company operates under several statutory and regulatory permits, licenses and approvals. Our inability to obtain, renew or maintain the statutory and regulatory licenses, permits and approvals required to operate our business may have a material adverse effect on our business & operations.

Quality of our product is key aspect to sustain in the Market. Any failure to maintain the quality of the product may affect adversely to our business, however we have a system of quality check. Third Party like Transportation facilities, Market Trends include Customers Change in test, preferences, choices, fashion, designs, patterns, Fluctuation in price and supply of product, failure in obtaining additional source of finance, Business Rivals, Competition, delay and defaults in clients payments, inadequate insurance cover age to protect against uncertain hazards, Some Commitments and liabilities all are adversely affect the growth of Business.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY :

As Stated in Board‘s Report, the Company has in all material respects, an adequate Internal Financial Control System over Financial Reporting and such Internal Financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively.

The Company has proper and adequate system of Internal control to ensure that all assets are safeguarded and protected against loss from unauthorized use or disposition and that transaction are authorized, recorded and reported correctly. The company has effective system in place for achieving efficiency in operations, optimum and effective utilization of resources, monitoring thereof and compliance with applicable laws. The Company has also appointed Internal Auditor to check the Internal Control System and their adequacy.

DISCLOSURE OF ACCOUNTING TREATMENT

The Company has followed all the treatments in the Financial Statements as per the prescribed Accounting Standards

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE :

During the year under review, Financial performance from Operation activities are as follow: ( Rs in lakhs.)

Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 Total Revenue 7937.03 8110.64 Profit (Loss) before tax 263.60 375.77 Less: Tax Expenses Current Tax 69.69 107.57 Previous Year Tax 7.77 5.90 Deferred Tax (14.57) (2.50) Profit (Loss) After tax 200.71 264.81 Earning Per Equity Share 1.81 2.38

SEGMENT WISE PERFORMANCE:

The Company has identified its business segment as Primary Reportable Segment. There are no other Primary Reportable Segment and as such Segment wise reporting is not given.

MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMAN RESOURCES / INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS FRONT, INCLUDING NUMBER OF PEOPLE EMPLOYED

Human resource are valuable asset of our business and the relationship with the staff and workers continued to be cordial during the entire year. The Directors wish to place on record their appreciation of the valuable work done and co- operation extended by them at all levels. Further, the Company is taking necessary steps to recruit the required personnel from time to time.

Company has framed requisite policies through which Healthy environment remains amongst the Employees and help us improve quality of life of our employees. Employees are given freedom to share their views to the Management. We are committed to fair employment practices and freedom of expression, supported by a strong, Company wide value system. During the year there was no instance of Strike, Lock out or another issues related to Human Resources.

DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT CHANGES IN KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS:

In following Ratios there are significant changes in Key Financial Ratios in comparison to Previous year:

Sr. No. Type of Financial Ratios 2023-24 2022-23 Explanations 1 Debtor Turnover Ratio (In Days) 189 261 Debtor Turnover ratio is lower as compared to Last year which shows that recovery is improved. 2 Inventory Turnover Ratio (Month) 6.6 6.7 Inventory turnover ratio is almost near as last year due to movement in inventory. 3 Interest Coverage Ratio 1.76 2.37 Interest coverage ratio lower as compared to last year which shows that the ability of the company has decreased to pay the interest on its outstanding debt but companys earnings sufficient to enable it to pay the interest expense. 4 Current Ratio 2.03 1.65 Current ratio is higher as compared to last year which shows that liquidity of the company has increased 5 Debt Equity Ratio 1.05 1.56 Debt Equity Ratio decreased due to paying off debt borrowing during the year and maintaining sound financial structure.

DETAILS OF ANY CHANGE IN RETURN ON NET WORTH AS COMPARED TO THE IMMEDIATELY PREVIOUS FINANCIAL YEAR ALONG WITH A DETAILED EXPLANATION THEREOF:

The Net Worth of the Company has increased to Rs. 50,07,03,212 in comparison to previous year of 48,06,32,515/- There is increase In Net worth of the Company due to accumulation of profit/surplus.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Statement in this Management Discussion and Analysis Report, describing the Companys objectives, estimates and expectations may constitute Forward Looking Statements within the meaning of applicable laws or Regulations. Actual results might differ materially from those either expressed or implied.