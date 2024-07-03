iifl-logo-icon 1
Sheela Foam Ltd Share Price

979.95
(-3.12%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:17 PM

  • Open1,002.35
  • Day's High1,011.5
  • 52 Wk High1,254.4
  • Prev. Close1,011.5
  • Day's Low969
  • 52 Wk Low 774.05
  • Turnover (lac)1,833.49
  • P/E84.46
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value252.93
  • EPS11.96
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)10,651.8
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Sheela Foam Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

1,002.35

Prev. Close

1,011.5

Turnover(Lac.)

1,833.49

Day's High

1,011.5

Day's Low

969

52 Week's High

1,254.4

52 Week's Low

774.05

Book Value

252.93

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10,651.8

P/E

84.46

EPS

11.96

Divi. Yield

0

Sheela Foam Ltd Corporate Action

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

26 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Jun, 2024

Sheela Foam Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sheela Foam Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:23 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.47%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.47%

Non-Promoter- 28.89%

Institutions: 28.89%

Non-Institutions: 5.62%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sheela Foam Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

54.35

48.78

24.39

24.39

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,619.94

1,313.33

1,185.13

988.98

Net Worth

2,674.29

1,362.11

1,209.52

1,013.37

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,124.43

1,693.86

1,754.76

1,656.52

yoy growth (%)

25.42

-3.47

5.93

15.94

Raw materials

-1,295.84

-966.07

-906.7

-948.5

As % of sales

60.99

57.03

51.67

57.25

Employee costs

-131.88

-119.72

-141.07

-100.83

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

264.56

243.45

227.14

182.5

Depreciation

-32.38

-32.52

-33.09

-27.77

Tax paid

-67.24

-62.3

-49.63

-56.56

Working capital

-33.74

0.85

-40.13

3.63

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

25.42

-3.47

5.93

15.94

Op profit growth

-1.42

5.72

17.44

17.85

EBIT growth

7.74

7.16

24.97

14.31

Net profit growth

8.92

9.44

31.42

13.25

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,982.31

2,873.32

2,865.58

2,437.19

2,173.63

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,982.31

2,873.32

2,865.58

2,437.19

2,173.63

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

139.8

85.62

79.16

50.24

39.99

Sheela Foam Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

18,397.65

01,10,525.35256.820.031,986.16280.92

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,700

74.951,06,479.78272.590.534,532.99124.29

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,824.7

82.3960,604.85108.780.31,681.37239.52

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

KAYNES

7,544.7

258.7748,283.6462.570432.84396.98

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

2,337.55

106.5548,042.9284.660.32,126126.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sheela Foam Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Namita Gautam

Managing Director

Tushaar Gautam

Independent Director

Ravindra Dhariwal

Independent Director

Som Mittal

Whole-time Director

Rakesh Chahar

Independent Director

Anil Tandon

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Md Iquebal Ahmad

Independent Director

Vijay Kumar Ahluwalia

Independent Director

Meena Jagtiani

Executive Chairman

Rahul Gautam

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sheela Foam Ltd

Summary

Sheela Foam Ltd., a flagship company of Sheela Group is pioneered in the manufacturing of polyurethane foams in India and has tenmanufacturing facilities, using the state of the art technology at strategic locations across the country. The Company is the pioneer in the mattress and foam industry with a wide range of offerings in home comfort, technical foam, and institutional foam range. Presently, it has increased Exclusive Branded Outlets to more than 1,800 and expanded dealer network to nearly 13,323. It enjoys a significant presence overseas, with its products being exported to over 20 countries worldwide. It has 16 manufacturing locations across India, Australia, and Spain.Founded by Ms. Sheela Gautam and Mr. Rahul Gautam, Sheela Foam Ltd. was originally incorporated as a private limited company on June 18, 1971 at Delhi with the name Sheela Foam Private Limited. Sheela Foam commenced manufacture of PU Foam in 1972. The company became a deemed public limited company on July 1, 1989 and was restored to its status of private limited company with effect from November 30, 1990. The company was converted to a public limited company pursuant to a special resolution on April 30, 2016 and the name of the company was changed to Sheela Foam Limited on June 6, 2016. In order to reorganise its group structure to subsume similar and complementary business lines of its subsidiaries and associates within its business, the company has, on three instances, effected mergers of certain of
Company FAQs

What is the Sheela Foam Ltd share price today?

The Sheela Foam Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹979.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sheela Foam Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sheela Foam Ltd is ₹10651.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sheela Foam Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sheela Foam Ltd is 84.46 and 3.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sheela Foam Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sheela Foam Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sheela Foam Ltd is ₹774.05 and ₹1254.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sheela Foam Ltd?

Sheela Foam Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.89%, 3 Years at -14.51%, 1 Year at -17.68%, 6 Month at 4.39%, 3 Month at 11.19% and 1 Month at 18.02%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sheela Foam Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sheela Foam Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.48 %
Institutions - 28.89 %
Public - 5.63 %

