Summary

Sheela Foam Ltd., a flagship company of Sheela Group is pioneered in the manufacturing of polyurethane foams in India and has tenmanufacturing facilities, using the state of the art technology at strategic locations across the country. The Company is the pioneer in the mattress and foam industry with a wide range of offerings in home comfort, technical foam, and institutional foam range. Presently, it has increased Exclusive Branded Outlets to more than 1,800 and expanded dealer network to nearly 13,323. It enjoys a significant presence overseas, with its products being exported to over 20 countries worldwide. It has 16 manufacturing locations across India, Australia, and Spain.Founded by Ms. Sheela Gautam and Mr. Rahul Gautam, Sheela Foam Ltd. was originally incorporated as a private limited company on June 18, 1971 at Delhi with the name Sheela Foam Private Limited. Sheela Foam commenced manufacture of PU Foam in 1972. The company became a deemed public limited company on July 1, 1989 and was restored to its status of private limited company with effect from November 30, 1990. The company was converted to a public limited company pursuant to a special resolution on April 30, 2016 and the name of the company was changed to Sheela Foam Limited on June 6, 2016. In order to reorganise its group structure to subsume similar and complementary business lines of its subsidiaries and associates within its business, the company has, on three instances, effected mergers of certain of

