SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹1,002.35
Prev. Close₹1,011.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,833.49
Day's High₹1,011.5
Day's Low₹969
52 Week's High₹1,254.4
52 Week's Low₹774.05
Book Value₹252.93
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10,651.8
P/E84.46
EPS11.96
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
54.35
48.78
24.39
24.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,619.94
1,313.33
1,185.13
988.98
Net Worth
2,674.29
1,362.11
1,209.52
1,013.37
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,124.43
1,693.86
1,754.76
1,656.52
yoy growth (%)
25.42
-3.47
5.93
15.94
Raw materials
-1,295.84
-966.07
-906.7
-948.5
As % of sales
60.99
57.03
51.67
57.25
Employee costs
-131.88
-119.72
-141.07
-100.83
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
264.56
243.45
227.14
182.5
Depreciation
-32.38
-32.52
-33.09
-27.77
Tax paid
-67.24
-62.3
-49.63
-56.56
Working capital
-33.74
0.85
-40.13
3.63
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
25.42
-3.47
5.93
15.94
Op profit growth
-1.42
5.72
17.44
17.85
EBIT growth
7.74
7.16
24.97
14.31
Net profit growth
8.92
9.44
31.42
13.25
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,982.31
2,873.32
2,865.58
2,437.19
2,173.63
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,982.31
2,873.32
2,865.58
2,437.19
2,173.63
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
139.8
85.62
79.16
50.24
39.99
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
18,397.65
|0
|1,10,525.35
|256.82
|0.03
|1,986.16
|280.92
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,700
|74.95
|1,06,479.78
|272.59
|0.53
|4,532.99
|124.29
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,824.7
|82.39
|60,604.85
|108.78
|0.3
|1,681.37
|239.52
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
7,544.7
|258.77
|48,283.64
|62.57
|0
|432.84
|396.98
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
2,337.55
|106.55
|48,042.92
|84.66
|0.3
|2,126
|126.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Namita Gautam
Managing Director
Tushaar Gautam
Independent Director
Ravindra Dhariwal
Independent Director
Som Mittal
Whole-time Director
Rakesh Chahar
Independent Director
Anil Tandon
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Md Iquebal Ahmad
Independent Director
Vijay Kumar Ahluwalia
Independent Director
Meena Jagtiani
Executive Chairman
Rahul Gautam
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sheela Foam Ltd
Summary
Sheela Foam Ltd., a flagship company of Sheela Group is pioneered in the manufacturing of polyurethane foams in India and has tenmanufacturing facilities, using the state of the art technology at strategic locations across the country. The Company is the pioneer in the mattress and foam industry with a wide range of offerings in home comfort, technical foam, and institutional foam range. Presently, it has increased Exclusive Branded Outlets to more than 1,800 and expanded dealer network to nearly 13,323. It enjoys a significant presence overseas, with its products being exported to over 20 countries worldwide. It has 16 manufacturing locations across India, Australia, and Spain.Founded by Ms. Sheela Gautam and Mr. Rahul Gautam, Sheela Foam Ltd. was originally incorporated as a private limited company on June 18, 1971 at Delhi with the name Sheela Foam Private Limited. Sheela Foam commenced manufacture of PU Foam in 1972. The company became a deemed public limited company on July 1, 1989 and was restored to its status of private limited company with effect from November 30, 1990. The company was converted to a public limited company pursuant to a special resolution on April 30, 2016 and the name of the company was changed to Sheela Foam Limited on June 6, 2016. In order to reorganise its group structure to subsume similar and complementary business lines of its subsidiaries and associates within its business, the company has, on three instances, effected mergers of certain of
The Sheela Foam Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹979.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sheela Foam Ltd is ₹10651.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sheela Foam Ltd is 84.46 and 3.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sheela Foam Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sheela Foam Ltd is ₹774.05 and ₹1254.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sheela Foam Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.89%, 3 Years at -14.51%, 1 Year at -17.68%, 6 Month at 4.39%, 3 Month at 11.19% and 1 Month at 18.02%.
