Sheela Foam Ltd Board Meeting

963.9
(1.12%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:09:55 PM

Sheela Foam CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 Oct 202423 Oct 2024
Sheela Foam Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of BM declaring the results of the company Result for Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/10/2024)
Board Meeting8 Oct 20248 Oct 2024
Further Investment in House of Kieraya Limited
Board Meeting2 Aug 202426 Jul 2024
Sheela Foam Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Results for the quarter ending june 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)
Board Meeting27 Jun 202427 Jun 2024
Approval of Addendum to Valuation Report dated 26.03.2024
Board Meeting21 May 202414 May 2024
Sheela Foam Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to be held for approving the Audited Financial Results Financial Results for the quarter ending 31st March 2024 Grant of 11,034 ESOP to Eligible Employees (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.05.2024)
Board Meeting28 Mar 202428 Mar 2024
Approving the scheme of Arrangement
Board Meeting6 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
Sheela Foam Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to be held on 06th of Feb 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting regarding result for the quarter ending December 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024)

Sheela Foam: Related News

No Record Found

