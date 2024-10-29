|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 Oct 2024
|23 Oct 2024
|Sheela Foam Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of BM declaring the results of the company Result for Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Oct 2024
|8 Oct 2024
|Further Investment in House of Kieraya Limited
|Board Meeting
|2 Aug 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|Sheela Foam Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Results for the quarter ending june 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Jun 2024
|27 Jun 2024
|Approval of Addendum to Valuation Report dated 26.03.2024
|Board Meeting
|21 May 2024
|14 May 2024
|Sheela Foam Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to be held for approving the Audited Financial Results Financial Results for the quarter ending 31st March 2024 Grant of 11,034 ESOP to Eligible Employees (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Mar 2024
|28 Mar 2024
|Approving the scheme of Arrangement
|Board Meeting
|6 Feb 2024
|31 Jan 2024
|Sheela Foam Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to be held on 06th of Feb 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting regarding result for the quarter ending December 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.