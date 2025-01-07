Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,124.43
1,693.86
1,754.76
1,656.52
yoy growth (%)
25.42
-3.47
5.93
15.94
Raw materials
-1,295.84
-966.07
-906.7
-948.5
As % of sales
60.99
57.03
51.67
57.25
Employee costs
-131.88
-119.72
-141.07
-100.83
As % of sales
6.2
7.06
8.03
6.08
Other costs
-462.87
-370.82
-482.6
-416.12
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21.78
21.89
27.5
25.12
Operating profit
233.83
237.23
224.38
191.06
OPM
11
14
12.78
11.53
Depreciation
-32.38
-32.52
-33.09
-27.77
Interest expense
-7.1
-8.68
-8.13
-5.75
Other income
70.22
47.43
43.98
24.97
Profit before tax
264.56
243.45
227.14
182.5
Taxes
-67.24
-62.3
-49.63
-56.56
Tax rate
-25.41
-25.59
-21.85
-30.99
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
197.31
181.14
177.5
125.93
Exceptional items
0
0
-11.99
0
Net profit
197.31
181.14
165.51
125.93
yoy growth (%)
8.92
9.44
31.42
13.25
NPM
9.28
10.69
9.43
7.6
