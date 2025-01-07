iifl-logo-icon 1
1,029
(5.01%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,124.43

1,693.86

1,754.76

1,656.52

yoy growth (%)

25.42

-3.47

5.93

15.94

Raw materials

-1,295.84

-966.07

-906.7

-948.5

As % of sales

60.99

57.03

51.67

57.25

Employee costs

-131.88

-119.72

-141.07

-100.83

As % of sales

6.2

7.06

8.03

6.08

Other costs

-462.87

-370.82

-482.6

-416.12

As % of sales (Other Cost)

21.78

21.89

27.5

25.12

Operating profit

233.83

237.23

224.38

191.06

OPM

11

14

12.78

11.53

Depreciation

-32.38

-32.52

-33.09

-27.77

Interest expense

-7.1

-8.68

-8.13

-5.75

Other income

70.22

47.43

43.98

24.97

Profit before tax

264.56

243.45

227.14

182.5

Taxes

-67.24

-62.3

-49.63

-56.56

Tax rate

-25.41

-25.59

-21.85

-30.99

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

197.31

181.14

177.5

125.93

Exceptional items

0

0

-11.99

0

Net profit

197.31

181.14

165.51

125.93

yoy growth (%)

8.92

9.44

31.42

13.25

NPM

9.28

10.69

9.43

7.6

