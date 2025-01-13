Sheela Foam Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
54.35
48.78
24.39
24.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,619.94
1,313.33
1,185.13
988.98
Net Worth
2,674.29
1,362.11
1,209.52
1,013.37
Minority Interest
Debt
1,000.26
148.6
19.4
1.99
Deferred Tax Liability Net
17.87
9.95
7.67
8.66
Total Liabilities
3,692.42
1,520.66
1,236.59
1,024.02
Fixed Assets
584.08
414.25
257.63
278.72
Intangible Assets
Investments
3,068.45
959.57
839.39
623.32
Deferred Tax Asset Net
6.17
6.42
2.85
0.37
Networking Capital
20.83
127.44
122.1
86.11
Inventories
149.59
206.58
203.47
228.32
Inventory Days
34.95
49.19
Sundry Debtors
188.9
138.31
136.02
163.05
Debtor Days
23.36
35.13
Other Current Assets
191.79
185.51
157.03
92.09
Sundry Creditors
-167.99
-193.98
-194.49
-235.88
Creditor Days
33.41
50.82
Other Current Liabilities
-341.46
-208.98
-179.93
-161.47
Cash
12.89
12.98
14.63
35.51
Total Assets
3,692.42
1,520.66
1,236.6
1,024.03
